Play anytime, anyplace with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 33% off at CDKeys

Get the best game anytime and anywhere you want with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on sale at Amazon.

Playing video games is easier than it's ever been before thanks to streaming. Whether you're sitting comfortably on the couch or on the train looking to pass the time, Xbox Game Pass brings quality titles to a variety of devices for a price cheaper than any trip to a game store. Right now, CDKeys is letting fans get the most out of Microsoft's premiere game streaming service with special savings on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

$27.49 at CDKeys

Meant as the expanded version of the streaming service, Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to hundreds of quality video games you can play on multiple platforms anytime you have a strong internet connection. Typically running you $14.99 a month, CDKeys is offering 33% off a three-month membership via digital code for $27.49. Whether you own a coveted Xbox Series X or not, Game Pass Ultimate lets you play exciting shooters, racers, platformers and more on your PC and smartphone.

Too good to be true? Certainly not, and we've got all the info you need on how to upgrade your play.

How much is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service has a library of titles, from colorful platformers to engaging shooters.

Microsoft's top-tier gaming streamer is $14.99 a month, but this CDKeys deal lets you try out the service for three months at $27.49. That's 33% off the typical price of a three-month Ultimate membership. It's also an overall better value compared to the Game Pass console and PC fee of $9.99 a month. While both of those tiers limit your game access to an Xbox console or a PC respectively, Ultimate lets you access the Game Pass' library of titles on both devices through cloud gaming.

What is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Xbox Game Pass is essentially Netflix but for games, with subscribers able to play hundreds of titles online and then download them if they want to keep them on their devices for less lagging. These titles range from current releases compatible with the Xbox Series X and Series S all the way back to classic hits released during the original Xbox's lifespan in the early 2000s. With an Ultimate subscription, you can play those titles on consoles, PCs and smartphones through cloud gaming. While cloud gaming gets you access to a variety of titles without dealing with long download times that clog up your device's storage, how well those titles run depends on the strength of your internet connection or smartphone data plan.

Subscribers also get free in-game content and partner offers for the titles they choose to download. They also get two bonus subscriptions with Ultimate: Xbox Live Gold ($9.99 separately), which lets you play online with friends and unlocks access to additional deals on popular titles, and EA Play which grants you access to even more games from Electronic Arts to play for free. Whether you're a frequent streamer competing online with friends on Fortnite or just want to try something new without having to scour your local game store, Game Pass Ultimate is the premiere VIP access to every kind of content you love to press buttons to.

What games are on Xbox Game Pass?

'Halo: Reach' is one of the top Xbox titles and you can play it with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

The harder question to answer is, "What isn't on Xbox Game Pass?" If you want the hot new title on the tip of everyone's tongue, there's the spooky intensity of Ghostwire: Tokyo with its stylish atmosphere and magical first-person combat. Fans of combo-heavy cartoon fights can experience The Game Awards' 2021 Best Fighting Game, Guilty Gear: Strive, or get an amazing throwback experience with the recently remastered GoldenEye 007. Sports fans can face off in a variety of titles, including NHL 23, Dirt 5, Skate 3 and more. For those longtime Xbox gamers who first joined when they heard about some shooting Spartan, there's Halo: The Master Chief Collection which contains six of the most famous entries in the Halo franchise, including the first four main games and its two beloved spinoffs, Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach.

Much like other game streaming services, Game Pass also removes titles every month to add new ones. That means you only have a few weeks left to try out the cartoonish side-scrolling of My Friend Pedro or the immersive city-building simulator Before We Leave. On the flip side, that means you'll get a fresh collection of new and classic titles added to Game Pass every month.

New Xbox Game Pass games for May 2023

'Redfall' is now available on Xbox Game Pass.

Available Now: Beseige (Xbox Series X|S, cloud, console and PC)

Available Now: BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition (Xbox Series X|S, cloud, console and PC)

Available Now: Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly (Xbox Series X|S, cloud, console and PC)

Available Now: Ghostwire: Tokyo (Xbox Series X|S, cloud and PC)

Available Now: Goat Simulator (Xbox Series X|S, cloud and console)

Available Now: Guilty Gear -Strive- (Xbox Series X|S, cloud, console and PC)

Available Now: Homestead Arcana (Xbox Series X|S, cloud and PC)

Available Now: Infinite Guitars (Xbox Series X|S, console and PC)

Available Now: Iron Brigade (Xbox Series X|S, cloud and console)

Available Now: Loop Hero (Xbox Series X|S, cloud, console and PC)

Available Now: Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S, cloud and console)

Available Now: Minecraft Legends (Xbox Series X|S and console)

Available Now: MLB The Show 23 (Xbox Series X|S, cloud and console)

Available Now: NHL 23 (Xbox Series X|S, cloud and console)

Available Now: Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - The Prince's Edition (Xbox Series X|S, cloud, console and PC)

Available Now: Quantum Break (Xbox Series X|S and console)

Available Now: Redfall (Xbox Series X|S, cloud and PC)

Available Now: Sid Meier's Civilization VI (Xbox Series X|S, cloud and console)

Available Now: The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Xbox Series X|S, cloud, console and PC)

Available Now: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X|S, cloud and console)

Available May 4: Ravenlok (console, cloud and PC)

Available May 8: Weird West: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X|S)

Available May 9: Shadowrun Trilogy (PC)

Available May 11: Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (console, cloud, and PC)

Is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate worth it?

Absolutely! As a recently-converted Xbox gamer, I was blown away by the user-friendly layout of Game Pass and how functional the games available were. Given how new games are a hefty investment nowadays and there's nothing like replaying our favorite childhood titles, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets you immediate access to the latest and classic games without forking over $60 or more every time. You can even keep your favorite picks and get rid of the ones you fall out with without the fear of wasting money. Check out Game Pass for yourself to find out what gets you hooked to your controller.

From $27.49 at CDKeys (Save $13.70)

