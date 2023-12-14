Play cafe Wonder is setting up in downtown Fond du Lac with a play area for children — and coffee for the adults

Tristin Holzmann, left, and Katie Oestreich are co-owners of Wonder, a play cafe, located at 15 N. Main St. in downtown Fond du Lac. Wonder is a place for gathering where people can enjoy a cup of coffee, some engaging play and good conversations.

FOND DU LAC — A new all-ages hangout spot is coming soon to downtown Fond du Lac.

Wonder is readying to open at 15 N. Main St. as a play café: a coffee shop that includes a creative play area for children.

Owners Katie Oestreich and Tristin Holzmann grew the idea as a way for people to come together in a comfortable environment to relax and socialize while also offering an engaging area that's safe for children to learn and explore.

Oestreich and her husband have three children, and while raising a family in the area, they were always looking for opportunities that were enjoyable for both adults and children.

"After traveling and visiting places with similar concepts (to Wonder), I realized what an asset something like that would be for the Fond du Lac community," Oestreich said.

She explored further, looking at different concepts and models, and then — while also following a backburner dream of owning her own coffee shop — proposed the idea of a local play café to Holzmann, her sister-in-law, earlier this year.

Wonder, a play cafe, is located at 15 N. Main St. in downtown Fond du Lac.

Holzmann agreed that Fond du Lac could benefit from this, and has the enthusiasm and availability to start this adventure, Oestreich said, as well as the barista experience to run the café side of the business.

"I have always seen myself as a future entrepreneur and was excited for the opportunity to make that dream a reality," Holzmann said. "This stage in my life has allowed me to take the leap."

They aim to create a cozy and appealing setting where people of all ages can come together to enjoy delicious food, quality coffee and engaging play. The objective is to nurture a feeling of belonging, promote social interaction, and offer a secure and stimulating space for children to discover and acquire knowledge.

"Wonder is an inviting environment that functions as a central hub for community, family involvement and connection," Oestreich said.

The play side of Wonder has a pay-to-play concept with offerings of 30, 60 or 90 minute play sessions. The play area includes a variety of toys to promote fine and gross motor play.

The café side will serve a full espresso bar with Colectivo Coffee and a small food menu, including pastries from 3 Sweets Bakery in Dundee.

A retail area will also offer a variety of children's items and more, including their very own “Wonder Explore Kits” — specially curated kits to "ignite the curiosity and creativity of young minds through the captivating world of play-dough sensory exploration," according to Oestreich.

The duo plans to add more opportunities as Wonder gets going, including private rentals for birthday parties, club meetings and other group gatherings. They also have ideas to offer classes for toddlers, school aged children and other special events.

While Wonder doesn't have a set opening date yet, more information and updates will be available on its website, wonderfdl.com.

