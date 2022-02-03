U.S. markets open in 8 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,535.50
    -41.75 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,477.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,788.25
    -326.25 (-2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.20
    -11.80 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.83
    -0.43 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5200
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,035.19
    -1,382.94 (-3.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    861.65
    -33.82 (-3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,216.41
    -317.19 (-1.15%)
     

Play with Crypto Is Providing Its Users with The Opportunity to Burn and Mint Tokens

Play with Crypto
·2 min read

Play With Crypto (PWC) is releasing an online farming game based on the Binance Smart Chain. The platform will allow users to burn and mint the tokens using BNB.

Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Play With Crypto (PWC) is launching a farming game based on the Play-To-Earn concept, which will allow users to play the game while earning money. The game is being developed in response to the metaverse's growing popularity. Play with Crypto (PWC) is releasing its own farm-themed game. The game's goal is to farm a tree and get rewards in exchange for its growth.

Users will be required to link to their wallet (through a QR code scan) or the metamask before they can begin playing the game. When customers sign in with their wallets, they will be given the option of purchasing a certain number of trees. The PWC token will be debited from the user's wallet based on the number of trees selected. Each tree will be priced for 100 PWC.

Users can purchase a tree and begin farming it till it produces apples daily. 3 PWC tokens are equal to 3 apples. Each tree will bear three apples per day once it begins to mature. However, users will have to water the tree regularly, which will cost one token. Regardless of how many trees a user owns, it can range from 1 to 100; however, the trees will need to be watered daily. Users will also have an option to make a one-time payment for water, which will be done automatically for the trees to grow apples.

Users will see the quantities on their dashboard once the tree begins to bear apples. Depending on their choice, users will have access to harvest apples worth one PWC token. Once the transaction is completed, the PWC token will be transferred to the user's wallet.

Play With Crypto (PWC) has enabled the listing of PWC tokens on the PancakeSwap platform. Users can exchange BNB to get PWC to start the game. Potential players willing to participate in the game to earn can visit the website.

Play With Crypto (PWC) is a game that allows users to burn and mint tokens using the Binance Smart Chain (BNB) and earn money. The platform uses the Play-to-Earn approach, allowing gamers to benefit by playing the game.

For more information, potential users can visit the official website here. Also, users can visit PancakeSwap to buy or follow Twitter for further launches.

Website: https://playwithcrypto.io/


CONTACT: Name: Trung Nguyen Organization: Play to Earn Crypto Phone: +354.4212434


Recommended Stories

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum is showing serious signs of strength this week with it currently trading back above the $2,800 mark. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has now risen by 29.

  • Dorsey Says Zuckerberg Should Have Focused on Bitcoin, Not Diem

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey criticized Meta Platforms Inc.’s failed cryptocurrency project, Diem, saying the company’s time would have been better spent focused on advancing Bitcoin. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls Short

  • New York Times Tops 10 Million Subscriptions as Profit Soars

    The news publisher increased its quarterly dividend and set a new target of 15 million total subscribers by the end of 2027.

  • Zcash Extends Rally Into Asian Trading Day

    ZCash, one of the first privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, saw its ZEC token post gains during Asian hours as the market continues to be receptive to the protocol’s shift toward proof-of-stake and compliance directives.

  • NFT market swells to $44bn as money laundering schemes rise

    The rapid rise in popularity has meant an increase in money laundering through the purchase of NFTs.

  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet Revamped Along With 1500 New BTC ATMs

    Owing to a series of issues with the national digital Bitcoin wallet, El Salvador’s government has decided to hire a new technical provider.

  • The pandemic is bringing out the worst in Yelp reviewers

    Yelp says it took down more than 15,500 reviews for violating the company’s COVID-19 guidelines in 2021.

  • Bitcoin owners expect a rebound to $55,000 in six months, study finds

    Bitcoin has lost about 45% of its value from its record high in November, but some retail investors’ interests are not dampened, as they expect to “buy the dip,” a new study finds.

  • A Crypto Wallet by Any Other Name…

    “Unhosted”? “Self-hosted”? “Non-custodial”? What you call a crypto wallet may seem trivial, but it has huge stakes for shaping public perception of cryptocurrencies – and, in turn, for regulation.

  • Firewalla launches its Purple gigabit home firewall

    Over the course of the last few years, Firewalla's combined firewall and router devices have made a name for themselves as the go-to hardware security tools for many enthusiasts and small businesses. Today, the company started shipping its newest device, the Firewalla Purple, a diminutive gigabit firewall and router that is currently retailing for $319. With the Purple, Firewalla, which was founded in 2015, is filling a hole in its lineup, which until now included 100 Mbps and 500 Mbps devices for home and small business users with prices ranging from $129 to $199, as well as a $458 3 Gbps+ device for larger businesses.

  • If your phone, car or home alarm relies on 3G, you need to prepare for a shutdown

    Mobile phone networks plan to pull the plug on their 3G service this year, with AT&T slated to go first. The move could affect you in many ways.

  • Anthony Levandowski's latest moonshot is a peer-to-peer telecom network powered by cryptocurrency

    A new mobile data network -- accompanied by the quinfecta of a website, Medium post, white paper, dedicated subreddit and Discord channel --  quietly launched late Tuesday evening in San Francisco, promising a new way to exchange data anonymously and at high speeds without relying on legacy carriers, and at a cheaper price. The peer-to-peer open source wireless network called Pollen Mobile will incentivize its users with cryptocurrency to run their own mini cell towers and build out the network's coverage in the Bay Area where the service is initially launching. Anthony Levandowski's autonomous vehicle technology startup Pronto AI is launching the project.

  • Solana Wormhole Bridge Gets Hit with 80,000 ETH Hack

    A Solana (SOL) wormhole attack to further test support for Solana following a string of network outages.

  • Crypto Donations to Tor Surged 841% in 2021

    Of the nearly $1 million raised by the non-profit, 58% of the donations came from cryptocurrencies.

  • FBI says it tested Israeli company NSO Group's spyware

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday acknowledged that it acquired and tested a hacking tool made by Israeli surveillance company NSO Group, but the U.S. law enforcement agency said it did not use it for any investigation. The surveillance firm, which makes the Pegasus software, has been embroiled in controversy after revelations that its tools were misused by governments and other agencies to hack iPhones. NSO has said its technology is intended to help catch terrorists, pedophiles and hardened criminals.

  • New Chainalysis Report Suggests NFT Crime Doesn’t (Always) Pay

    More NFT wash traders lost money than made money in 2021, according to Chainalysis’ data.

  • 3 Reasons to Sell Dogecoin in 2022

    If you were lucky enough to make some money from this meme token, now is a good time to bid farewell.

  • Pendo acquires Mind the Product to boost global product manager community

    Last year product analytics and digital adoption platform Pendo pulled in $110 million investment from private equity firm Thoma Bravo, and that was not long after a $150 million tranche of funding. It’s now taking that to the next level with the acquisition of Mind the Product -- a platform that many outside observers would call the key community of product managers -- which dovetails nicely with Pendo’s mission. Starting in 2010 from London as a global meetup-style community with ProductTank (launched, typically, in a pub), Mind the Product has morphed into a community that provides content, training and conferences that claims to touch more than 300,000 product managers, designers and developers via seminars, newsletters, a Slack community and ProductTank meetups in more than 200 global cities.

  • Regulators find Europe’s ad-tech industry acted unlawfully

    Europe's data protection regulators have found that the ad-tech industry on the continent has been acting unlawfully.

  • Mental health helpline ends data-sharing relationship

    Crisis Text Line shared anonymised data with an AI firm but ends the relationship after backlash.