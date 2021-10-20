Play and Earn RPG Game, Along with the Gods: Knights of the Dawn's Play to Earn launches October 27th NFT Staking starts ahead of official release

U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,506.50
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,292.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,379.75
    -18.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,269.60
    -3.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    -0.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.20
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5170
    +0.1570 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,962.85
    +1,618.75 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.00
    +17.65 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

- "Along with the Gods" P2E service will open on October 27th. With NFT staking service released ahead game launch

- PlayDapp's NFT staking system introduced to reduce abuse and allow transparent compensation for players

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayDapp, a blockchain game project that drew attention after being listed on Coinbase, the largest virtual asset exchange in the U.S., is speeding up its attack on the global blockchain game market through the RPG Along with the Gods: Knights of the Dawn's (Along with the Gods) Play to earn Model.

PlayDapp P2E model applied (Along with the Gods: Knights of Dawn) started NFT staking service on the 20th
P2E games, which let players money while playing, are a new concept of game. This allows game users to earn profits through gameplay using blockchain technology.

Blockchain game service platform 'PlayDapp' announced on the 20th of October that the opening date of the P2E server for the RPG 'Along with the Gods' will be October 27th and start the NFT pre-staking service immediately (excluding Korea and China). NFT staking refers to a service in the form of depositing NFTs for a certain period of time and receiving interest and rewards as rewards.

PlayDapp's NFT staking is an essential process to participating in P2E games, and was introduced to transparently distribute profits to users while preventing service-related interviewing issues and allowing participants to claim proper compensation.

Users who have completed NFT pre-staking can immediately participate in the P2E-only server, which will open on the 27th, and receive daily and weekly compensation for participation.

Users who have staked 3 SR grade PLAYDAPP TOWN NTF will receive 5 PLA as a daily reward when completing daily missions. Users who have additionally staked +1 SSR level NFT can receive up to 5000 PLA (PLA) as a weekly ranking reward for participating in PVP (tournament).

The PLAYDAPP TOWN NFT required for staking can be obtained through synthesis or purchased on the Polygon version of the PlayDapp's C2C marketplace PlayDapp.com.

"Along with the Gods" is a strategy RPG (role-playing game) where you can enjoy a variety of combat content such as Dungeon Crawls, Boss Raids, PVP Duel with 5 characters' classes and over 100 heroes in total. Character stats can be increased by combining rune sets with various effects, and in the case of high rarity, Ancient God Heroes, 6-star runes can be converted into NFTs to trade across PlayDapp's marketplace.

'Along with the Gods' can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, and details on NFT staking can be found on the 'Along with the Gods' P2E pre-order page on playdapp.com.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp is a blockchain gaming platform that operates on the Ethereum and Polygon networks. Gamers can play games to earn NFTs and rewards in PLA tokens. PlayDapp also integrates a C2C marketplace that is the home to all NFTs in the gaming metaverse.

PlayDapp has already launched its flagship game Along with the Gods: Knight of the Dawn, which can be downloaded from the Google playstore.

SuperTree, the developer of PlayDapp MarketPLAce, was named as part of C-Lab Outside, of Samsung Electronics(KRX: 005930) in 2019. C-Lab Outside is a startup incubation program that supports growth by discovering promising start-ups in Samsung Electronics.

Media Contact

PlayDapp PR Team Leader
Hanna Kim
hanna@playdapp.io

SOURCE PlayDapp

