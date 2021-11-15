U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

You can play Halo Infinite right now. How to download the game's multiplayer mode

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
"Halo Infinite," coming to Xbox this holiday season, brings Master Chief a new AI companion.
"Halo Infinite," coming to Xbox this holiday season, brings Master Chief a new AI companion.

On Monday, Microsoft ended a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox with a big surprise.

Halo Infinite, the upcoming action game launching in December for the Xbox Series X and S, is available to play early through a multiplayer beta launched Monday.

The announcement was made at the end of a live stream celebrating the 2001 launch of the original Xbox by Halo studio 343 Industries.

The beta is available on PC and Xbox.

Halo Infinite has been described as a "spiritual reboot" of the original Halo game that launched with the first Xbox 20 years ago. The single-player campaign featuring the adventures of Master Chief launches Dec. 8.

This story is developing.

