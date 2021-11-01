U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,601.21
    -4.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,829.93
    +10.37 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,526.61
    +28.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,330.46
    +33.27 (+1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.50
    +0.93 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1574
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    +0.0340 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3670
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1660
    +0.1660 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,759.80
    +1,130.93 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,509.12
    +45.60 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.39
    +46.82 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Play puts native iOS product design tool in the palm of your hand

Christine Hall
·3 min read

The traditional way to design for the mobile environment involves a lot of back-and-forth as developers design in one program, prototype in another and collaborate in yet a third tool.

A new startup, Play, is touting itself as “the only native iOS product design tool that makes it possible to create, iterate and collaborate directly from your phone.” Legacy software requests workarounds and hacks to do something similar, explained company co-founder and co-CEO Dan LaCivita.

“This is the only design tool that uses the phone as a primary input device,” he told TechCrunch. “It allows you to design, prototype and collaborate from the phone and is the only one that gives product designers a way to experience designs as they are creating them on the medium they are using. You can essentially play in Apple’s sandbox without having to code.”

Users can choose to create from scratch or import designs from tools, like Figma, and use the Play Library for common user interface components like buttons, cards and video players or Page Layouts for something quick and customizable to create fully functional pages. There’s also native iOS features like live maps, augmented reality and camera functionality.

Figma continues expansion beyond design with updates to FigJam whiteboard tool

LaCivita started the company in 2019 with Eric Eng, Joon Park and Michael Ferdman, who all worked together in a previous startup called Firstborn where they built websites and mobile products.

“We experienced all of the pain points firsthand,” LaCivita said. “Joon said there had to be a better way. We are continuing to build on traditional graphic design software, so we don’t need another tool, but another approach, like the phone, as an input device.”

Play is in the App Store, but is in private beta with a waitlist of over 25,000 people. They will be let in over the next few months and into next year. It is a freemium model right now, but next year will also have some pricing tiers.

Today, the company announced $9.1 million in funding led by First Round Capital and including Oceans Ventures. The round is a combination of seed rounds from earlier this year and last year.

The funding will go toward scaling the team and continuing to develop new products, like Play for iPad, which was announced two weeks ago, that was a direct ask from customers, LaCivita said. It also recently unveiled its Teams feature to allow people to collaborate with one another.

When the founders first met with Todd Jackson from First Round Capital they were not looking to raise, but the “relationship clicked,” LaCivita said, and they found a partner that they felt would collaborate more as a teammate than as a venture capitalist.

Jackson said he found Play on Twitter and became intrigued. In his previous roles at Dropbox and Facebook, he had worked with designers having the same usability issues.

He sent Play to some of his friends who spent hours building a design and adding animations that were only available on the desktop.

“It never occurred to me that you could do this much on a phone,” he said. “There is a mental model where people think there is just one design tool that does one thing. We often talk about how many ideas for mobile products don’t see the light of day because you can’t share it with someone else. Play unlocks that for everyone.”

Design may be the next entrepreneurial gold rush

Recommended Stories

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.

  • Is the Metaverse Really Going to Happen? Nvidia Is Betting Yes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Facebook Inc. renamed itself last week in a full-scale embrace of the metaverse, it drew criticism that the concept was either unrealistic or downright dystopian.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe company, now called Meta Platfor

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – November 1st, 2021

    After hitting all-time highs last week, Bitcoin and Ethereum would need to breakout from last week’s highs to avoid a pullback in the week ahead. Avoiding the pivots will be key.

  • Who's building the metaverse?

    Facebook changed its name last week to Meta Platforms Inc to signal its focus on the metaverse, which it thinks will be the successor to the mobile internet. The metaverse broadly refers to the idea of a shared virtual platform that people can access through different devices and where they can move through digital environments. Well before Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's splashy demos featuring giant robots and digital time travels to ancient Rome, dozens of companies were crafting the software and hardware that could be used for this "Ready Player One" future.

  • Binance Temporarily Disables All Crypto Withdrawals, Cites Backlog

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has temporarily disabled all crypto withdrawals on its platforms due to a large backlog.

  • Shiba Inu Investors Riding High

    Investing in memes has now been a viable option for crypto investors in 2021. Retailers are attracted to lower-priced tokens

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy That Just Crushed Earnings

    Three Fool.com contributors think there's still plenty to like about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) after they crushed earnings. Google's parent company Alphabet beat expectations during the summer months, reporting a respective 41% and 61% year-over-year increase in revenue (to $46.2 billion) and free cash flow ($18.7 billion). Bear in mind Google's core advertising business had already returned to growth mode this same period last year after a brief dip in Q2, so this isn't a simple story of a business clearing an easy hurdle from 2020.

  • 14 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas

    Treat the tech-head in your life to something special from our round-up packed with the latest launches

  • Facebook's metamorphosis - will it work?

    Will Mark Zuckerberg's bet on a new name and the metaverse succeed?

  • '5D' storage could fit 500TB on a CD-sized glass disc

    Using high-speed lasers, researchers have created "5D" data storage technology that could allow 500 TB of data to be written to a CD-sized glass disc.

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • Squid Game meme coin crashes by 99.9% after developers pull the plug

    A meme coin based on dystopian TV show Squid Game looks to have ‘rug-pulled’, sending the price of the token straight to zero after a massive rise.

  • When I Work, a messaging app that lets shift-based teams schedule work and more, raises $200M

    Hourly workers make up abut 55% of the working world, yet when it comes to tech built for the world of work, their so-called knowledge worker counterparts dominate the space. Today, an app built specifically to address the needs of the former is announcing a big round of funding -- underscoring both the evolving landscape of business software, and how hourly and shift workers are increasingly coming into their own. When I Work -- a popular messaging platform that lets hourly workers employed by a business sign up for shifts, trade shifts with colleagues, and let management and others know when they cannot make it to a shift -- has closed a growth round of $200 million, funding that the company will be using both for business development, and to expand its product.

  • 2021 MacBook Pro teardown reveals easy-to-remove batteries

    iFixit took a closer look at the insides of the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

  • Walden Catalyst launches a $550M fund to invest in deep tech startups

    Over the past 20 years, there has been a steady flight of capital away from deep-tech – those science-and tech-related breakthroughs on which world-changing businesses are built, Walden Catalyst said. Lip-Bu Tan and Young Sohn created this fund to invest in early-stage deep tech companies, specifically big data, AI, semiconductor, cloud, and digital biology, Managing Partner of Walden Catalyst Sohn told TechCrunch. “Walden Catalyst is a new fund founded in early 2021, but it has a strong legacy from Walden International and Samsung Catalyst Fund,” said Sohn, who previously held the position of corporate president and chief strategy officer at Samsung Electronics.

  • Facebook is enabling a new generation of touchy-feely robots

    Facebook announced on Monday that it has developed a suite of tactile technologies that will impart a sense of touch into robots.

  • Dozens of smartphone models lose access to WhatsApp

    Some phones will be blocked from the app for good, while others will work once updated with the latest software.

  • Beats Fit Pro review: All the perks of AirPods with a more comfortable design

    Beats’ latest true wireless earbuds offer all of the best features from Apple’s new AirPods in a less polarizing design.

  • Apple's mixed reality headset might play 'high-quality' VR games

    Apple's mixed reality headset is reportedly built for 'high-quality' VR gaming.

  • Amazon just announced the hottest tech gifts of 2021—here are the best ones to buy

    The Amazon Electronics Gift Guide 2021 is here. From Apple AirPods and AirTag to Nintendo Switch to FitBit Charge, here are the best tech gifts.