PlayStation 5 SSD expansion will reportedly be unlocked this summer

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Considering the bloated sizes of recent games like Call of Duty and Cyberpunk 2077 (250GB just for those two), the PlayStation 5's 825GB internal SSD seems pretty miniscule. Now, there's word that you'll finally be able to put another drive into the PS5's currently empty M.2 expansion slot starting in the summer of 2021, according to Bloomberg.

The extra storage will be enabled by a firmware update that will also reportedly unlock higher cooling fan speeds to prevent overheating — possibly on a clever, game-by-game basis. Once the upgrade arrives, you'll just need to remove the plastic cover to access the storage slot and install the drive. The PS5 is compatible with current- and next-gen, very high speed PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD drives, though Sony has yet to announce which ones will be supported. 

The PS5 comes with an 825 GB SSD, but only 667GB of that is usable. It's possible to attach regular external hard drives via the USB slot, but they only work for older PS4 games. In a statement, Sony confirmed that it's working to unlock the M.2 SSD expansion, but a spokesperson told Bloomberg that "the timing has not been announced and details would be shared later."

