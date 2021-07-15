Play2Pay raises $13M to convert mobile user engagement into bill payment

U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,354.25
    -13.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,670.00
    -146.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,896.50
    +4.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.30
    -15.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.06
    -1.07 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.20
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3290
    -0.0270 (-1.99%)
     

  • Vix

    17.32
    +0.20 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    -0.0016 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0690
    +0.1360 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,777.37
    -535.96 (-1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    768.53
    +0.90 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.78
    -49.41 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,279.09
    -329.41 (-1.15%)
     
Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

The gamification of payments is not a new concept.

A number of companies are attempting to combine gamification and payments in creative ways. And today, one such company, Play2Pay, has raised $13 million in a Series A round of funding.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based startup has a straightforward mission. It wants to give consumers a way to reduce their bills -- it claims by an average of 30%! -- by playing games, watching videos and completing daily challenges, offers and surveys.

Play2Pay was bootstrapped for the first five years of its life, raising its first external capital in June of 2020 -- a $7.5 million seed round from individual angel investors. Telesoft Partners led its Series A round, which included participation from Harbor Spring Capital and individual investors including former AT&T vice chairman Ralph de la Vega, former Reuters CEO Tom Glocer, Madison Dearborn Partners co-founder and senior advisor Jim Perry and Virtusa founder and former CEO, Kris Canekeratne.

The alternative payment platform says it brokers a “value exchange” between brands and consumers, converting attention and engagement into a currency, which can be redeemed for bill payment. Meanwhile, brands get a new way to promote their products and services.

Play2Pay founder and CEO Brian Boroff started the company in 2015 based on a vision that prepaid mobile phone users should have an alternative way to pay for their mobile phone service and that wireless carriers would adopt an ad-funded commercial model.

Today, the company claims to be positioned to be the world's first "ad supported payment rail" directly integrated into payments platforms of major service providers and financial institutions. It also claims to be the only company that converts user engagement directly into bill payment.

Image Credits: Play2Pay

The “opt-in” offering is currently available to more than 100 million mobile subscribers across the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil and Indonesia through partnerships with telecom companies such as AT&T Mexico, Cricket in the U.S., TIM in Brazil, lndosat Ooredoo in Indonesia and U.K.-based Lycamobile.

The rewarding approach seems to be resonating with users. From June 2020 to June 2021, the startup saw its ARR (annual recurring revenue) spike by nearly 300%, according to Boroff, a telecom veteran.

Among the users engaged on the platform, about 25% generated revenue daily, he said. And service providers realized up to 17% revenue expansion as a result of subscriber engagement on the Play2Pay platform, according to Boroff.

“Our distribution model is B2B2C, with Tier-1 service providers worldwide directly integrating our bill payment capability. We’re growing our audience through promotion of the service to their customer base,” he told TechCrunch.

End users, he added, can share their targeting preferences in exchange for value, giving mobile app developers and brands more information when promoting their own products and services to Play2Pay’s audience.

The platform is free for service providers and merchants, meaning the payment does not have costs or fees from interchange, acquirers, chargebacks or gateways.

Social+ payments: Why fintechs need social features

Instead, Play2Pay generates revenue from mobile app developers and brands. Those developers and brands pay to access Play2Pay’s mobile audience in order to promote their products and services. For example, a mobile gaming company might pay Play2Pay $100 for every user that downloads their app from the Play2Pay app and plays the game for a period of time (such as two hours). Through its technology and partner network, Play2Pay has attribution tracking to ensure that the end user and mobile gaming company both know how much progress has been made toward completing that goal. Other formats include watching videos, completing surveys and more conventional native advertising in some areas.

All of this revenue is aggregated by Play2Pay, the majority of which is passed on to the end user in the form of in-app currency. The balance goes to service providers such as its wireless carrier partners for promoting the Play2Pay platform and to Play2Pay for running the service and processing payment. Play2Pay collects all of the cash and pays out the various parties accordingly.

The company will use the new capital toward product development, hiring and partner engagement.

