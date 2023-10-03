Playa Bowls, La Marsa, Tastea Boba, Circle K: What's new in Jacksonville building permits

Here's a look at some of Jacksonville's most notable building permits from Sept. 25 - Oct. 1, 2023.

New Circle K for Philips Highway

The City of Jacksonville has approved a permit for a new Circle K convenience store and gas station at 3649 Philips Highway.

When complete, the store will have 5,200 square feet of enclosed space, and will also have a 4,608-square-foot fuel canopy with seven fuel pumps. The overall cost for the project will be $2,134,000 and Venture Construction Co. will be the contractor.

Playa Bowls coming to St. Johns Town Center

A permit has been approved for a tenant buildout for Playa Bowls at 4720 Town Crossing Dr., Unit 25, at the St. Johns Town Center.

According to its website, this will be the 10th store in Florida, and the first in the Jacksonville area, where they will serve "healthy, delicious açaí, pitaya, coconut bowls and smoothies with sustainability and community in mind."

The permit shows the store will have 2,012 square feet of space when complete and will serve an occupant load of 71. The cost of the project is $110,000 and One Call Contracting will be handling the work.

Red Owl Coffee Company coming to University Boulevard

A permit has been approved for a Red Owl Coffee Shop at 5720 University Blvd. W.

Once in operation as the Liquid Lava car wash, the building will undergo architectural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work, for the new drive-thru coffee shop with just 370 square feet of enclosed space.

The cost of the project is $197,713, and Southern Grace Homes, LLC is the contractor.

La Marsa coming to the Southside

A permit has been approved for alterations and repairs of a property located at 5671 University Blvd. W. in preparation for the opening of a new La Marsa Mediterranean Cuisine restaurant.

La Marsa's website shows that this will be their second location in Florida, with the first listed in Coral Springs. There are twelve additional locations listed, all in Michigan.

Specifics show that when the buildout is complete, the store will have 2,575 square feet of enclosed space and will have an occupancy load of 46 people. The cost for renovations of the building is $75,000, and Advance Design & Construction will be doing the work.

Tastea Boba coming to Northside

A recent building permit shows that Northpoint Village on Jacksonville's northside will soon be the home of Tastea Boba.

The store will be located at 12529 Yellow Bluff Rd., Unit 5, a current retail space that will undergo a full interior buildout. The store will have 1,334 square feet of enclosed space when complete. The cost of the project is $216,000 and International Management Company, LLC is the contactor.

More City park upgrades

The City of Jacksonville is upgrading playground equipment in Lynn Park, at 5109 Lambing Rd.

The park, which underwent a $250,000 renovation in August of 2022 that included a new gazebo, a lighted asphalt walkway, a jogging trail, and new landscaping, will now be getting a new commercial-style playground. Other amenities already listed for the park include benches, picnic tables, drinking fountains, grills, shelters, and trash barrels.

This project cost is $89,472.12 and Lanier Plans, Inc., dba Korkat is the contractor.

More recent permits:

More in this week's building permits

Sept. 25, 2023

10296, 10298, 10300, 10331, 10333, 10335 Element Rd., Weekley Homes, LLC, new townhomes, 1,350,800. David Weekley Homes.

11117 Kinetic Ct., Weekly Homes LLC, new townhome, $229,700. David Weekley Homes.

10200 Bell Rive Blvd., The Landings at Belle Rive Condo, pool resurfacing, $48,939.42. Big Z Pool Service LLC.

7350 Blanding Blvd., Unit 87, Horn Topaz LLC ET AL, interior and exterior repairs, $15,750. All Pro Roofing and Consulting LLC.

9900 103rd St., New Hope Baptist Temple LLC, new carport, $15,000, KLT Construction, Inc.

1478 Florida Ave., Lift Jax 1478 Florida, LLC, renovation of the existing building, $500,000. Baker Consulting & Engineering, LLC.

10321 Fortune Pky., Fortune Warehouse Realty, LLLP, conversion of (2) existing single bathrooms and breakroom to (2) larger communal/bathrooms and larger breakroom over 780 square feet, $45,000, Lloyd's Construction Consulting and Co.

7245 Merrill Rd., McDonalds Restaurants of Florida Inc., construct trash enclosure, $25,000. Davies General Contracting Inc.

10167 San Jose Blvd., Etz Chaim Synagogue, an interior refresh of the sanctuary, $520,000. Ladson Construction Co.

6000 San Jose Blvd., Unit 301, Andrew & Michelle Margol, bath remodel, $25,000, DeGeorge Enterprises.

600 Suemac Rd., Unit 6, SPI/CSIM JIP Property Owner LLC, tenant build-out (TXX Services Florida, Inc. package transfer services) - work includes flooring, paint, plumbing, fire sprinklers, hvac and electric, $109,439. Spartan Construction LLC.

12565 Yellow Bluff Rd., McDonalds USA, LLC, McD Yellow Bluff construction of trash enclosure, $25,000. Davies General Contracting Inc.

Sept. 26, 2023

10015 Etown Pky., Toll Southeast LP Company Inc., install 6' pre-cast wall, $27,300. Seminole Masonry LLC.

567, 569, 571, 573, 575, 577, 579, 581 Narnia Ct., Sawyers Preserve 214 LLC, new construction / 07324 Sawyers Preserve Blvd. 24, townhouse 8-plex, $680,000 for all 8 townhomes. Marquis Homes LLC.

12522 Russian Olive Rd., Unit MB01, Charles Clark, install (2) 6 wide mailbox kiosk with roof on to existing concrete pad. Ref: B-23-629958.000, $124,948.50. Veteran Construction Solutions.

6987 Mirage St., Richmond American Homes, new construction single-family townhome - AL 29/30For plans see parent permit B23-675227.000, $250,000. Richmond American Homes Of Fl.

6991 Mirage St., new construction single-family townhome - AL 29/30, for plans see parent permit B23-675227.000, $250,000. Richmond American Homes Of Fl.

1833 Boulevard Emerald C's Development Inc., Shands Jacksonville Medical Center, Inc., $986,265. Emerald C's Development Inc.

1250 Imeson Park Blvd., Unit 204, Merritt-Jaim1 LLC, interior buildout, $200,000. Lay Duckworth Construction.

1 Independent Dr. W., Unit 16, WFC Lessee, removal of the ceiling in common areas, plumbing fixtures change out, new lighting fixtures and restroom finishes, finish upgrades, $209,927. Adams Interior Contractors Inc.

76 Laura St. S., Vystar Credit Union, 9th-floor selective demolition and replacement of interior finishes, $450,000. Dana B. Kenyon Co.

4560 Main St. N., City of Jacksonville, make ADA improvements to the interior and exterior of fire station #9, $812,128.02. Warden Contracting Corporation.

9000 Southside Blvd., Unit 500, Ladder Midco LLC., reinforce a small area on the 2nd floor, $50,000. Marand Builders Inc.

Sept. 27, 2023

3952 Heath Rd., Steven Khor, convert detached garage to guest house (no kitchen), not an ADU, $40,000. ZVT Builder LLC.

214 Hogan St. N., City of Jacksonville, remodeling Ed Ball 2nd floor restrooms to modernize space, $131,485. Warden Contracting Corporation.

2043 Forest St., Jacksonville Classical Academy, Inc., adding partition walls to two rooms to subdivide the rooms into smaller spaces, $92,993. Summit Construction Management Group LLC.

2910 Pearl St., N., Petrene Caldwell, change of use, work include SMEP, $50,000. T.M. Construction & Roofing.

9400 Atlantic Blvd., Unit 8, Candi Lynne Gray, level 2 interior renovation of previous Hobby Lobby for healthcare offices for Sanitas Medical. Scope includes select demolition, new interior buildout and reconfiguration of existing mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems to serve the new tenant space, $3,039,071.20. OliverSperry Renovation & Construction.

Sept. 28, 2023

9805, 9807, 9809, 9811, 9813, 9815, 9817, 9819, 9825, 9827, 9829, 9831, 9833, 9835, 9837, 9839, 9845, 9847, 9849, 9851, 9853, 9855, 9857, 9859 Morgan Marsh Ct., new townhomes, BCEL 10C LLC, $6,000,000 for all 24 townhomes. American Classic Homes LLC is the contractor.

4887 Belfort Rd., Unit 207, Jacksonville Butler PropCo LLC c/o TPG Real Estate Partners, Interior renovation of office space with new partitions and associated electrical & plumbing, $108,045. Dav-Lin, LLC

10239 Golf Club Dr., Deerwood Country Club, Inc., existing pool demolition, $35,000. The Angelo Group, Inc.

Sept. 29, 2023

2060 Gilmore St., Catenane LLC, second floor of duplex, fire damage, reconfigure floor plans, framing insulation, doors and windows, roof, stucco, rated assemblies, new MP&E, $95,000. Grouting & Subgrade Improvements, LLC.

2062 Gilmore St., Catenane LLC, first floor of duplex. fire damage. reconfigure floor plans, framing, and insulation. doors & windows, roof, stucco, rated assemblies, new mp&e (see b23-646003 for the second floor and additional documents), $100,000. Grouting & Subgrade Improvements LLC.

8300 Merrill Rd., Madison Palms, Ltd., this project consists of (8) 30-unit apartment buildings (all the same building type), 240 units total, with a stand-alone clubhouse, mail kiosk, pavilion, trash enclosure, and maintenance building, $4,800,000. Summit Contracting Group.

4500 San Pablo Rd. S., Mayo Clinic Campus Planning & Projects, tenant build-out for pulmonary and echo facility, $1,783,000. Foresight Construction Group Inc.,

11900 Atlantic Blvd., Walmart Stores East LP, interior alteration of cash register lanes and self-checkouts, $25,000, FMGI Inc.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville building permits from Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023