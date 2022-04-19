U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,454.40
    +62.71 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,865.00
    +453.31 (+1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,603.98
    +271.63 (+2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.66
    +38.53 (+1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.64
    -5.57 (-5.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.30
    -31.10 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    -0.88 (-3.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0791
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8950
    +0.0330 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3001
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5840
    +1.5840 (+1.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,492.27
    +2,221.97 (+5.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.92
    +19.36 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Playbook, where 'Pinterest meets Dropbox' for designers, closes on $18M in funding

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Playbook, a startup which describes itself as a “creative file manager for designers” where “Pinterest meets Dropbox,” has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures.

CEO Jessica Ko was inspired to start the company after her experiences as a designer at Google and Opendoor. She realized that her teams were spending about 90% of their time digging around Dropbox looking for assets.

The process wasted time and money, in her view. So in 2018, Ko left Opendoor to set about solving the problem she was tired of dealing with by creating file storage for modern design workflows and processes. Or put more simply, she wanted to build a new kind of cloud storage that would serve as an alternative to Dropbox and Google Drive “built by, and for, creatives.”

“Traditional cloud storage companies failed brand design teams and freelancers—sharing is confusing and people get lost in nested folders. In my previous jobs, designers were quitting because file management was giving them so much anxiety,” Ko said. “We spent a lot of money on photo shoots because we couldn’t find things in Dropbox or Google Drive, or we would have to recreate designs from scratch.”

By early 2020, Ko (CEO) had teamed up with Alex Zirbel (CTO) to formally start San Francisco-based Playbook. The company emerged from stealth last August when it announced it had raised $4 million in a seed round led by Founders Fund that valued it at $20 million. Ko declined to reveal at which valuation this round was raised but did say it was a “preemptive” financing.

Founders Fund doubled down on its investment, also putting money in the latest round along with Abstract Ventures, Maple VC, Hyphen Capital, Blank Ventures and angel investor Elad Gil.

Ko describes Playbook as an “easy-to-use” cloud storage and sharing tool for freelancers and designers and applies tech such as image tagging to photos and videos, “turning a usually dry view of files into an expressive Pinterest-like gallery.”

It also has what it describes as a “suite of features” focusing on collaboration and quick sharing. Built-in publishing tools let users turn a set of assets into a live shared page with a variety of templates. Playbook searches across image contents, extracted text, and similar images using its custom machine learning system.

Since we last covered the company, Ko says it has grown to more than 50,000 users, including freelance designers and creative agency customers globally. That’s up from 1,000 last year. Every user starts with a free plan that gives them 4TB of free storage “forever” as Playbook believes “creativity should never be limited by storage size.”

“A lot of people outside of the U.S. are using the product,” Ko told TechCrunch. “It doesn’t need language translation and is very intuitive. That’s why we believe things are happening more globally.”

Image Credits: Playbook

Interestingly, Ko said the company is about a quarter away from figuring out its revenue model and that its mission is that users get value out of the product.

“We don’t want to make money from cloud storage. Others are already doing that,” she told TechCrunch. “We want to find a way that when our users make money, that’s how we monetize – so our incentives are aligned. There are many ways to make money off of media files.

The company plans to use its new capital to iterate on its product, and do some hiring, of course. Playbook presently has 14 employees, including 9 full-time staff and 5 contractors.

Kevin Zhang, partner at Bain Capital Ventures, said that for decades, companies have relied on digital asset management (DAM) tools to control access, ensure licensing compliance and solve other challenges related to the images and videos they use in their business.

“They are slow, cumbersome, and often imposed by executives on teams in ways that bog down their work and encourage workarounds, which is counterproductive for everyone,” he told TechCrunch. “Playbook comes to this problem from a new angle, based on solving first for the daily pain points of designers and their teams. That has led us to focus on features both significant and subtle around search, tagging, and organization to create a delightful experience that creatives want to use.”

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine conflict to test resilience of global financial system: IMF

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven up financial stability risks "on several fronts" and will test the resilience of the global financial system at a time when interest rates are rising sharply, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned in its biannual Global Financial Stability Report on Tuesday. Those include banks' and non-banks' direct and indirect exposures to Russia; commodity market disruptions and increased counterparty risk; poor market liquidity and funding strains; cyberattacks and the acceleration of crypto asset use, it said.

  • Better Metaverse Stock: Roblox vs. Unity Software

    There are several ways investors can benefit from the metaverse, an emerging tech trend that aims to connect people located anywhere on Earth in a virtual, three-dimensional world. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are two companies that could help make the metaverse a reality. Roblox provides a platform for developers for creating, publishing, and operating 3D experiences, and allows users to consume those experiences on different types of devices.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Germany's SAP joins western corporate exodus from Russia

    Business software group SAP plans to exit Russia completely in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, although it said on Tuesday it might be possible for Russian users to run its software for years without support. SAP joined a long list of companies, including rival Oracle last month in halting the sale of its services and products in Russia. Firms from telecom gear maker Nokia to Goldman Sachs have since left completely.

  • Troubled Trump app Truth Social goes down for hours with series of outages

    It was the ‘worst I’ve ever seen it,’ one user wrote.

  • In shift to new era, Wave Computing adopts RISC-V chip architecture

    Silicon Valley's Wave Computing said on Tuesday it is launching designs for two new microprocessors this year using RISC-V architecture as it sunsets its once-popular MIPS architecture. The move adds to growing momentum for RISC-V, an open-standard instruction set architecture (ISA) and emerging rival to proprietary architecture from Britain's Arm, the semiconductor technology firm owned by SoftBank Group Corp. It is also in focus due to its potential to help China build up its own semiconductor industry as Chinese companies developing technology based on the architecture could be shielded from U.S. export controls.

  • Uber drops mask mandate for riders and drivers

    Uber drops mask mandate for riders and drivers

  • Enso emerges from stealth to help enterprises make sense of their data

    Wojciech Danilo and Sylwia Brodacka are well-acquainted with the struggle. The cofounders of Enso, they've authored film visual effects tools that help to simulate particles -- a data-intensive process.

  • The AMC mobile app for US theaters now accepts Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies

    The largest movie theater chain in the U.S., AMC Theaters, has been openly pro-crypto, and the CEO recently announced its mobile app will now accept Dogecoin (DOGE), Shibu Inu (SHIB) and other cryptocurrencies. The names of the other newly supported cryptocurrencies are yet to be revealed.

  • Someone tried prying into your Facebook account? Here is how to change your password on any device

    Whether you realize your current password is weak or someone tried breaking into your account, here is how to update or change your Facebook password.

  • Gravity Sketch draws $33M for a platform to design, collaborate on and produce 3D objects

    Platforms like Figma have changed the game when it comes to how creatives and other stakeholders in the production and product team conceive and iterate around two-dimensional designs. Now, a company called Gravity Sketch has taken that concept into 3D, leveraging tools like virtual reality headsets to let designers and others dive into and better visualize a product's design as it's being made; and the London-based startup is today announcing $33 million in funding to take its own business to the next dimension. The Series A is coming as Gravity Sketch passes 100,000 users, including product design teams at firms like Adidas, Reebok, Volkswagen and Ford.

  • This Two-Item Microsoft Office Bundle Is Available At A 90% Discount

    Learn the ins and outs of Microsoft’s powerhouse software suite with your purchase of the Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Mac + Microsoft Office Courses for just $79.99.

  • Gaming platforms FlickPlay, The Sandbox take steps toward metaverse

    Gaming companies FlickPlay and The Sandbox announced a new partnership on Monday that will allow players to use a blockchain asset on both platforms, representing a key step in the building of the metaverse. The idea of the metaverse involves people moving freely between virtual worlds on different platforms and taking their virtual clothing and other belongings with them, a concept called interoperability. Such an idea is many years away and will require collaboration between companies and metaverse developers, including Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft and Epic Games.

  • Today is Tax Day—shop TurboTax deals on Amazon to file your taxes before the federal cutoff

    Today's Tax Day and Amazon is offering an incredible TurboTax deal to help you file your taxes on time—shop now.

  • Drug treatment: There’s an app for that too, and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown has been testing it with positive results

    Addiction treatment providers scrambled at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to find ways to keep people engaged after they closed their physical doors. For most, that meant telehealth — audio or video calls. But with fatal overdoses spiking in Maryland and nationally, leaders of the Center for Addiction Medicine at the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus turned to an ...

  • Taxes 2022: Check the Status of Your Refund on the IRS App

    The IRS2Go app is the Internal Revenue Service's official app. While you can't use it to submit your tax documents, IRS2Go does offer many features that simplify the filing process. See: What...

  • Google teams up with the NBA to host a 'virtual' Pixel Arena inside the NBA App

    Google and NBA have launched the Pixel Arena, a virtual space tied to the 2022 NBA Playoffs, inside the NBA mobile app. The Google and NBA Pixel Area aims to give fans a virtual experience based on real-time information from the games. App users can access the Pixel Arena through the NBA app by selecting a specific game.

  • Is a Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) IRA Tax Deductible?

    Simplified employee pension plans include many benefits for both the employee and the employer. One benefit is that the SEP IRA is tax deductible.

  • Stock of trucking company J.B. Hunt rises after Q1 earnings beat

    J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.'s sales rose more than 30% in the first quarter, including a 77% revenue jump for the transportation and logistics company's trucking division.

  • Charles Schwab Stock Is Falling. Earnings Missed.

    Discount broker Charles Schwab's first-quarter earnings per share and revenue fell short of what analysts had expected.