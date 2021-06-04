Panic's upcoming Playdate handheld will cost $179 but arrive with more games

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard anything about the Playdate, Panic’s tiny hand-cranked gaming handheld, but that’s about to change. On June 8th 2021, the company will debut a 15-minute video showcase on its YouTube channel that will give a lot more details about the device, a look at the games included with it, and how exactly to get your hands on one.

Panic also announced some bad news however; the Playdate is now priced at $179 instead of the initial $149. The company says that this is largely due to the massive global shortage of electronic parts caused in part by the pandemic. However, to make up for the price difference, Panic will include double the number of "Season One" games that come bundled with the device (24 instead of 12) and it will have double the amount of internal storage (4GB instead of 2GB) as well.

According to the company, the Playdate Update video showcase will be a pre-recorded 15-minute presentation that will include an update on pre-order information, a peek at the Season One lineup of games and “much more.” We’ve been told, however, that pre-orders will not go live right after the video showcase airs.

“We’ve all been quietly working non-stop to get all of the complex pieces of the Playdate puzzle into place, and at last we’re ready to show you what we’ve been up to,” said Cable Sasser, Panic co-founder, in a press release.