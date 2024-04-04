Player just misses $1.13 billion Powerball prize — but still wins big in Maryland

A Powerball ticket sold in Maryland won $1 million, but the player narrowly missed out on the $1.13 billion jackpot, lottery officials said.

The ticket matched five winning numbers but not the Powerball in the drawing Wednesday, April 3, the Maryland Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $1.23 billion, with a cash value of approximately $595 million, for the next drawing Saturday, April 6, the national Powerball site said.

The winning numbers were 11, 38, 41, 62 and 65, with a Powerball of 15.

The $1 million ticket was sold at a convenience store in Jessup, about a 15-mile drive southeast of Baltimore, lottery officials said.

More than 57,000 other Powerball tickets sold in Maryland also won prizes in the drawing, the lottery said.

Tickets sold in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, South Carolina and Washington also matched five numbers but not the Powerball to win $1 million.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

