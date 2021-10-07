U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

Players are Achieving High Market Share in the Health and Hygiene Market - Arizton

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise in the demand for sanitizers and disinfectant products are creating lucrative opportunities for the vendors to expand their portfolios and boost their growth in the global market. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arizton estimated that the demand for quat-based disinfectants & sanitizers is expected to witness an annual sale of more than USD 650 million in 2021 compared to around USD 562 million in 2020. Manufacturers are widely focusing on environment friendly or green hygiene products to sustain in the global market to overcome competition over other players. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the health & wellness industry.

Arizton Advisory &amp; Inteliigence
Arizton Advisory & Inteliigence

Here's a sneak peek at these reports!

Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Disinfectant sprays and wipes market size to reach USD 9.52 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.88% during the period 2021-2026. Companies are expanding their portfolios via e-commerce industry, products such as disinfectant sprays and wipes are expected to witness a significant rise in sales among consumers. With the top-selling brands, even the niche brands are focusing on expanding and introducing new products that can easily combat the COVID-19 diseases. The global disinfectant sprays & wipes market is expected to witness an exponential rise in demand during the period 2019–2026. Europe and North America are the leading regions in terms of innovations in eco-friendly disinfectants. The companies are engaged in involving a differentiated distribution approach to cater to customer requirements across different regions in the world.

International players are dominating the market as several regional and foreign players with low market shares has presence in the market. Kimberly Clark, Reckitt Benckiser Group, and Procter & Gamble are the major vendors in the disinfectant sprays and wipes market. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. The rising concern of advertisements regarding cleanliness and hygiene is impacting the global market. For instance, Reckitt Benckiser are engaged in conducting various social programs to create awareness among the people about hygiene, and thereby catering to improved hygiene and health standards.

Get your free sample now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/disinfectant-sprays-wipes-market

Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The global industrial & institution disinfectants & sanitizers market is expected to reach USD 8.85 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.21% during the period 2021-2026. With the increasing concern towards sustainability, vendors are focusing on developing eco-friendly products for industries and institutional sectors. Europe and North America are the leading regions in terms of innovations in eco-friendly disinfectants. Government initiatives to encourage the healthcare institutions to increase their investments in R&D activities to position in Thailand as a major destination for medical tourism and develop into a healthcare center in the ASEAN region. New companies are catching up with established vendors and are expected to erode the market share of established vendors during the forecast period. The US is the largest market for industrial & institutional (I&I) disinfectants & sanitizers and increasing distribution expansion in the country has helped in increasing the market revenue.

Get your free sample now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/industrial-institutional-disinfectant-sanitizer-market

Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Healthcare disinfectant and sanitizers market size to reach USD 19.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market is highly dynamic as end-users are understanding the importance of healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers for maintaining effective hygiene and safety in medical facilities. Arizton estimated, both patients and HCPs will continue to create demand for the latest generation compositions of advanced healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers that promote safe and effective treatment. The demand for hand hygiene solutions is growing in countries such as China, Japan, and India due to the booming commercial healthcare settings. New companies are catching up with established vendors and are expected to increase the market share of established vendors during the forecast period.

The landscape of the market has drastically changed due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. Europe is contributing the highest incremental growth of USD 2,904.30 million amongst all the regions and is expected to fuel the global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market during the forecast period. Alcohol based sanitizer are gaining momentum and further influencing the growth of the market worldwide.

Get your free sample now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/healthcare-disinfectant-sanitizers-market-size

Subscribe to our health & wellness portfolio to access the latest research reports at competitive pricing.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/players-are-achieving-high-market-share-in-the-health-and-hygiene-market---arizton-301395226.html

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

