Playgon Goes Live in South Africa With Intelligent Gaming (PTY) Ltd

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(FRA:7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators, is pleased to announce that Intelligent Gaming (PTY) Ltd. ("Intelligent Gaming" or "IGL") has received their letter of certification and board approval from the South African regulators, granting approval under their manufacturers license to offer Playgon's live dealer product to operators in the South African Market. With this certification in place and integration completed as previously announced, Playgon is now live with IGL in South Africa.

IGL is a top tier aggregator of content in the South African gaming market, which is estimated at $2.9 billion*. Intelligent Gaming supplies digital content to operators in South Africa, all of which will now have access to Playgon's live dealer technology. Through their platform, IGL will distribute Playgon's proprietary Vegas Lounge® premium suite of mobile live dealer casino games, which have been uniquely designed for both mobile users and operators in mind, offering lightening fast functionality and extensive player and operator features, while being optimized for one-handed play in portrait mode.

The first IGL operators to offer Playgon live dealer technology will be Supabets (www.supabets.co.za). Supabets is a leading sports betting and casino brand with a vast retail and digital business in South Africa and other African countries including Nigeria, Zambia, Ghana, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. Supabets is one of the most popular online gambling companies in Africa and continues to experience dramatic growth year after year.

"This is a milestone achievement for the Playgon team as we penetrate a massive market opportunity," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "We are confident that players in the South African market are immediately going to recognize the unique and innovative user experience offered by our technology. The growth of gaming on mobile devices has been exponential, and our technology has been developed to offer the optimal mobile experience. We anticipate significant revenue in this market now that we have officially launched in South Africa, and are extremely excited to work with IGL to on-board operators over the coming months."

Story continues

The South African Gaming Market is expected to generate gross gaming revenue in 2020 of R34.8 billion (CDN$2.9 billion) and is expected to grow by a 6% compound annual rate. Casino games alone make up 72% of the revenue generated from gaming. South Africa has a very healthy gambling industry. One in every ten South Africans participate in gaming. *

"With regulatory approval in place, we are delighted to now have launched Playgon's Vegas Lounge® premium suite of mobile live dealer casino games and providing our South African market with an exciting new offering." said Marc Plaxton-Harrison, CEO of Intelligent Gaming Ltd. "Our goal is to offer operators the most innovative and exciting technologies for their players to play and we believe Playgon will be extremely well received by our growing clientele."

*www.techfinancial.co.za

About Intelligent Gaming (PTY) Ltd.

Intelligent Gaming (Pty) Ltd, a licensed manufacturer of gaming products was formed as a software development/software reseller company specializing in high technology software application development and sales within the Gaming industry. Their objective is to act as Technology Partner to companies operating in the retail and online gambling market, providing their customers with the highest quality software solutions and services together with all the tools they need in order to achieve their business goals. They are able to meet all of their customer requirements in accordance to the global market and worldwide internet communication rules by only developing and selling 4th generation technology, with the knowledge of the business and advanced architectures, they represent the most sophisticated software systems for the Gaming industry on the market today.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(FSE:7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports which through a seamless integration at the operator level allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business to business digital content provider, the Company products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

For further information, contact:

Mike Marrandino, Director

Tel: (604) 722-5225

Email: mikem@playgon.com

Virtus Advisory Group

Tel: (416)-644-5081

Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

SOURCE: Playgon Games, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/643477/Playgon-Goes-Live-in-South-Africa-With-Intelligent-Gaming-PTY-Ltd



