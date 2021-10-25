U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.75
    +7.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,696.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,579.75
    +34.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.00
    -4.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    -1.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.76
    +0.52 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7420
    -0.3870 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,813.55
    -4,142.56 (-6.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,410.34
    -94.81 (-6.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.78
    -7.84 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market to Grow at 14.6% CAGR Through 2021 to 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Restraints, Challenge, Recent Initiatives and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·5 min read

The fast entry of a variety of small and medium-sized businesses into the industry, as well as the growing need for high-quality channel presentation, is boosting playout automation and channel-in-a-box market growth.

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playout automation and channel-in-a-box technologies help with scheduling, ingesting, cutting, mixing, and SD to HD conversion, as well as the visual and content quality delivered to viewers. With Channel-in-a-Box, you may import video, create content by inserting logos, overlays, and advertisements, and then play it before broadcasting to viewers on a set schedule. It also offers advertising billing to help the broadcaster make money. The term "channel-in-a-box" refers to a bundle that has everything you need. Input interfaces for video intake, real-time video processing for digital video effects, storage interfaces for obtaining relevant content, and output interfaces for playing out the final produced video, as well as managing all payment and business operations.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2173

Before broadcasting to the public, playout automation prepares material by inserting logos, ingesting film, and layering it. The market is expanding as a result of recent technical improvements that combine sonic quality and features to provide producers and engineers with powerful and compact outboard. This is becoming more competitive, which is one of the major roadblocks to the market's expansion. Integration, on the other hand, is now widespread, making the future of channel in-a-box easy to anticipate.

Significant expansion in the broadcasting industry around the world is one of the major factors driving the market's positive outlook. Unlike conventional systems, modern CiaB systems can seamlessly integrate servers, mixers, routers, and content inserts to deliver the necessary output.

Various technological advancements, such as the utilisation of sonic quality and features for a more immersive experience, are also aiding the industry's growth. Consumers are expecting material and games in High-Definition (HD) and Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) from service providers.

The report also emphasizes several distinctiveness of the global playout automation & channel-in-a-box industry by valuing the market from value chain breakdown. Moreover, the report encompasses numerous qualitative features of the playout automation & channel-in-a-box industry which comprises market restraints, drivers, as well as key industry opportunities. Furthermore, the report offers an inclusive evaluation of the company profiling along with the market rivalry of local and global vendors.

The Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market has tough competition among the new emerging and pre-established market vendors. Besides, the playout automation & channel-in-a-box industry vendors are trying to capture the prospective markets to grab a competitive advantage over the remaining industry vendors. To capture the market, market players are forming agreements, acquiring other companies & startups, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaboration, and escalating their business existence.

The market is divided into news, sports, entertainment, cartoons, and lifestyle segments based on the channel application. Over the projection period, the news section is expected to grow significantly. This high share is partly due to the increased use of playout automation software and solutions, which aid in the management of material given to end users. Because they save energy, money, and integrate a range of activities, broadcasters are focusing on channel broadcasting and playout automation systems. These innovations also help to eliminate the requirement for large manual systems.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2173

North America dominates the worldwide playout automation and channel-in-a-box market, which is expected to grow at a steady pace throughout the forecast period. The fastest-growing market is expected to be in the United States. The expansion of the playout automation sector in the United States can be related to the ever-increasing trend of research and development in playout automation and other television broadcasting disciplines.

The major players of the global Playout automation & channel-in-a-box market are Harmonic, Inc., Pebble Beach Systems., Evertz., Cinegy LLC, Imagine Communications., Grass Valley Canada, PlayBox Technology (UK) Ltd., Pixel Power Ltd., florical systems., Hardata, BroadStream Solutions, Inc., Axel Technology, Aveco s.r.o., Anyware Video company., wTVision Solutions Pvt. Ltd., PlayBox Neo, SkyLark Technology Inc., and AQ Broadcast Limited. Renowned companies are offering new and modern Playout automation & channel-in-a-box software solutions. In addition, the previously recognized as well as new market players are approaching the market with advanced and new strategic services and solutions and to remain competitive in the global market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market by Component

Chapter 6 Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market by Channel Type

Chapter 7 Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market by End User

Chapter 8 Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market by Channel Application

Chapter 9 Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market By Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Ryan Johnson Account Manager - Global 3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600 Dallas, TX 75204 Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com Phone No.: +1 210-667-2421, +91 9665341414


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. demand for oil surges, depleting tanks in Oklahoma

    Crude oil tanks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub are more depleted than they have been in the last three years, and prices of further dated oil contracts suggest they will stay lower for months. U.S. demand for crude among refiners making gasoline and diesel has surged as the economy has recovered from the worst of the pandemic. Demand across the globe means other countries have looked to the United States for crude barrels, also boosting draws out of Cushing.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Jack Ma Tours Netherlands in Farming Technology Quest, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is visiting research institutions in the Netherlands to further his interest in agriculture-related technology, South China Morning Post reported Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet

  • Oil Edges Lower After Mixed Industry Report on U.S Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped after an industry report showed a mixed picture for movements in U.S. crude inventories, with an increase nationally but another decline at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Figh

  • TSMC Founder Considers Washington's $52B Chip Rebuilding Plan Unfeasible; Questions Intel's Intentions

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) founder Morris Chang for the first time directly and publicly questioned Washington's efforts to rebuild semiconductor manufacturing despite TSM's move to build an advanced chip facility in the U.S. state of Arizona, Nikkei Asia reports "Even after you spend hundreds of billions of dollars, you will still find the supply chain to be incomplete, and you will find that it will be very high cost, much higher costs than what you currently have,"

  • Stocks Struggle Amid Mixed Earnings; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in European stocks faded on Wednesday amid mixed earnings reports, a decline in commodity prices and renewed concerns about the region’s econom.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeMin

  • Intel CEO: Chip shortage highlights a national security issue

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit more production of semiconductors needs to be done in the United States to protect national security.

  • The Oil Bulls Are Running Riot

    With the exception of a major breakthrough in the negotiations between Iran and the EU, there is very little downside risk for oil prices this week

  • Shipping containers are piling up high on the streets of Long Beach, California

    To ease supply chain issues in Long Beach, local officials suspended zoning rules to allow containers to be stacked up to five high in surrounding neighborhoods.

  • Coal Piles at 24-Year Low at U.S. Utilities on Demand Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Coal stockpiles at U.S. power plants plunged to the lowest in at least 24 years as electricity generators burn the fuel faster than miners can dig it out of the ground. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Acro

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • Top Tech Stocks for November 2021

    The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year. Here are the top five tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum.

  • Intel CEO on chip shortage: 'We have a rough road in front of us'

    The semiconductor shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Chalco posts best profit in almost 8 years on high aluminium prices

    The state-controlled company, known as Chalco, said third-quarter net income was 2.23 billion yuan ($349 million), up around 430% from an adjusted 421.25 million yuan a year earlier. Profits were also up almost 6% from a bumper second quarter and marked Chalco's best result since net income of 2.79 billion yuan in the fourth quarter of 2013, Refinitiv Eikon data show. Third-quarter revenues meanwhile rose 51.3% year-on-year to 74.19 billion yuan as Shanghai aluminium prices soared to their highest since 2008.

  • Volvo IPO Prices Lower Than Expected Despite Ambitious EV Plans

    The Swedish auto maker’s pricing highlights investors’ unwillingness to lend traditional car makers the valuations enjoyed by younger electric-vehicle companies.

  • China Gas Stations Ration Diesel Adding to Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Fuel retailers in parts of China are rationing diesel volumes to customers as the nation ramps up efforts to avert a similar supply crunch that’s engulfing the coal and natural gas sectors.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting

  • Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age

    Too many Americans are unprepared for retirement, according to a PwC analysis. Around a quarter of U.S. adults have no savings at all for retirement, and only 36% are on track. Fortunately, several major brokerages offer age-based benchmarks that folks would … Continue reading → The post Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil drops 1% as U.S. stockpile rise saps rally

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 94 cents, or 1.1%, to $85.46 a barrel by 0654 GMT after closing at the highest in seven years on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined $1.02, or 1.2%, to $83.63 a barrel after gaining 1.1% in the previous session.

  • GameStop Bets On Crypto With Blockchain-Powered 'Web3 Gaming' Project

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is betting on cryptocurrency even more, as revealed by a recent job listing suggesting that the firm is looking to join Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) in developing the metaverse. What Happened: GameStop recently filed a LinkedIn job listing that says the firm is looking for a candidate fit to fill its "Product Owner - Head of Web3 Gaming" remote job role. The listing reveals that the candidate should have experience with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.