U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,002.75
    -30.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,640.00
    -186.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,768.50
    -141.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,884.30
    -10.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.15
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.80
    -8.60 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.99
    +0.18 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2300
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9730
    -0.1920 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,615.23
    -313.75 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.02
    -16.26 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,749.33
    -8.03 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Playout automation market: Driven by rising need for multilingual playout - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The playout automation market size is forecast to increase by USD 1956.76 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 16.51%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising need for multilingual playout, mandatory digitalization of cable TV, and high presence of multichannel video program distributors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Playout Automation Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Playout Automation Market 2023-2027

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 305broadcast, Amagi Corp., Aveco sro, Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Axel Technology srl, Belden Inc., BroadStream Solutions Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., HARDATA, Harmonic Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, SI Media srl, Sony Group Corp., and wTVision.

To get detailed insights about vendor landscape, buy the report 

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by end-user (international broadcasters and national broadcasters), genre (sports, news, entertainment, cartoon and learning, and lifestyle and knowledge), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • The market growth in the international broadcasters segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rise in digitalization has accelerated the access and demand for international television content in smaller towns and cities. In addition, the rising popularity of international channels such as AXN, HBO, BBC, Discovery, CNN, FOX, and Fashion TV is fueling the growth of the segment.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this playout automation market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the playout automation market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the playout automation market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the playout automation market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of playout automation market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The industrial automation control market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 39.34 billion. The increasing focus on smart factories is notably driving the industrial automation control market growth, although factors such as the lack of effective interoperability may impede the market growth.

  • The programmable logic controller (PLC) market in APAC is projected to grow by USD 880.06 million with a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for compact automation solutions is notably driving the programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth in APAC, although factors such as the growing market for industrial PCs and DCS (distributed control systems) as substitutes may impede the market growth.

Playout Automation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

170

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.51%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1956.76 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

16.43

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key countries

US, China, Russia, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

305broadcast, Amagi Corp., Aveco sro, Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Axel Technology srl, Belden Inc., BroadStream Solutions Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., HARDATA, Harmonic Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, SI Media srl, Sony Group Corp., and wTVision

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global playout automation market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Genre Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 International broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 National broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Genre

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Genre

  • 7.3 Sports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 News - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Cartoon and learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Lifestyle and knowledge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Genre

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Avid Technology Inc.

  • 12.4 Avmeda LLC

  • 12.5 Belden Inc.

  • 12.6 Cinegy LLC

  • 12.7 Dalet SA

  • 12.8 Evertz Technologies Ltd.

  • 12.9 HARDATA

  • 12.10 Harmonic Inc.

  • 12.11 iHeartMedia Inc.

  • 12.12 Imagine Communications Corp.

  • 12.13 NVerzion Inc.

  • 12.14 Pebble Beach Systems Group plc

  • 12.15 SI Media srl

  • 12.16 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.17 wTVision

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playout-automation-market-driven-by-rising-need-for-multilingual-playout---technavio-301729093.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Abbott Laboratories Not Yet in the Clear as We Approach Earnings

    Abbott Laboratories is expected to report earnings on Wednesday before the market opens. Let's check the condition of the charts and indicators before shareholders get the company report card. In this daily bar chart of ABT, below, I can see that prices have rallied from late October.

  • Singapore’s Sea Is Said to Eye Sale of Phoenix Labs to Cut Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is considering a sale of Vancouver-based indie developer Phoenix Labs as the Southeast Asian internet giant slashes costs and focuses on its core business, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBl

  • China’s Economic Recovery May Keep Natural Gas Market Tight in 2023, Top Exporter Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic recovery could keep the natural gas market tight this year, said Australia’s biggest exporter.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemThe real impact of Beijing’s exit from C

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • Investors eye Boeing jet production outlook, delivery schedule

    As Boeing battles disruption in its supply chains, investors will be looking for the largest U.S. planemaker to satisfy questions about its planned ramp-up for commercial jets and set aside concerns over losses in major defense projects when it reports earnings Wednesday. Boeing has seen 737 MAX customer demand recover briskly after two crashes and the COVID-19 pandemic battered the airline industry. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in October Boeing has “mitigated these existential moments.”

  • Albemarle calls for high lithium prices to fuel EV industry growth

    (Reuters) -Albemarle Corp on Tuesday called for lithium prices to remain high indefinitely in order to help the mining industry develop new sources of the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal and fuel the green energy transition. The push for higher prices by the world's largest lithium producer is likely to exacerbate the growing tension between EV manufacturers and mining companies that supply the materials crucial for the all-electric shift, with high metals prices threatening EV profitability. For 2023, Albemarle expects the price it receives for its lithium to jump 40% over 2022 levels.

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • Is ServiceNow Now Ready to Rally?

    ServiceNow has seen its charts turn sideways from September and prices have recently rallied above the highs of the past three months and just closed above the declining 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has turned higher from October. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has crossed above the zero line for an outright buy signal.

  • The Most Burning Questions Tesla Shareholders Want to Ask Elon Musk

    The electric-vehicle leader reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 25. Analysts and holders are on tenterhooks.

  • Electricity bills may continue to shock you even as overall inflation eases. Here's why.

    Electric bills will likely keep rising this year even as overall inflation eases due to low domestic natural gas supply and higher operational costs.

  • An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks

    Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.

  • 4 Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Consumer Products-Discretionary Industry

    Traeger (COOK), The Honest Company (HNST), Genius Brands (GNUS) and The RealReal (REAL) have been focusing on superior product strategy and prudent capital investments.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell, BP and Eni

    Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell, BP and Eni are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Halliburton and 4 Other Energy Stocks Poised to Keep Growing Earnings

    Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Targa Resources, and EQT all should boost profits handily this year.

  • US plant outages send oil refining margins to 3-month high

    Refining margins are on the rise as more plants undergo outages due to accidents or delayed maintenance due to the pandemic.

  • 1 Stock to Own for a Bull Market in 2023

    It's nice to think about, isn't it? A bull run in 2023 would be welcomed by investors, especially after the rough 2022 experienced by the stock market. While there's no way to know how 2023 will turn out, it's interesting to consider what companies would benefit most from an up year in the markets.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) closed at $241.45, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day.

  • Does Halliburton Stock Have Enough Energy to Move Higher?

    Halliburton reported their latest earnings figures this Tuesday morning. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has made a lower high when compared to November and this creates a bearish divergence when compared to the price action where prices made a higher high. The weekly OBV line has moved up into January but it did not make a new high to confirm the price high - a bearish divergence.

  • Blockstream Raises $125 Million for Mining Despite Industry Bloodbath

    Blockstream is deploying more capital toward expanding its hosting services.

  • Elon Musk says $420 price in Tesla buyout tweet was 'not a joke' during testimony

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk refuted that the $420-per-share price in a 2018 tweet about him potentially taking Tesla private was a joke during Monday testimony.