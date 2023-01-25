Playout automation market: Driven by rising need for multilingual playout - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The playout automation market size is forecast to increase by USD 1956.76 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 16.51%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising need for multilingual playout, mandatory digitalization of cable TV, and high presence of multichannel video program distributors.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 305broadcast, Amagi Corp., Aveco sro, Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Axel Technology srl, Belden Inc., BroadStream Solutions Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., HARDATA, Harmonic Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, SI Media srl, Sony Group Corp., and wTVision.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by end-user (international broadcasters and national broadcasters), genre (sports, news, entertainment, cartoon and learning, and lifestyle and knowledge), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)
The market growth in the international broadcasters segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rise in digitalization has accelerated the access and demand for international television content in smaller towns and cities. In addition, the rising popularity of international channels such as AXN, HBO, BBC, Discovery, CNN, FOX, and Fashion TV is fueling the growth of the segment.
What are the key data covered in this playout automation market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the playout automation market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the playout automation market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the playout automation market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of playout automation market vendors
Playout Automation Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
170
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.51%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1956.76 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
16.43
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key countries
US, China, Russia, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
305broadcast, Amagi Corp., Aveco sro, Avid Technology Inc., Avmeda LLC, Axel Technology srl, Belden Inc., BroadStream Solutions Inc., Cinegy LLC, Dalet SA, Evertz Technologies Ltd., HARDATA, Harmonic Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., NVerzion Inc., Pebble Beach Systems Group plc, SI Media srl, Sony Group Corp., and wTVision
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global playout automation market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Genre Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 International broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 National broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Genre
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Genre
7.3 Sports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 News - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Cartoon and learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Lifestyle and knowledge - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Genre
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Avid Technology Inc.
12.4 Avmeda LLC
12.5 Belden Inc.
12.6 Cinegy LLC
12.7 Dalet SA
12.8 Evertz Technologies Ltd.
12.9 HARDATA
12.10 Harmonic Inc.
12.11 iHeartMedia Inc.
12.12 Imagine Communications Corp.
12.13 NVerzion Inc.
12.14 Pebble Beach Systems Group plc
12.15 SI Media srl
12.16 Sony Group Corp.
12.17 wTVision
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
