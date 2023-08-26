PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To AU$0.76

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 8.2% to AU$0.45 in the week after its latest annual results. Revenues were in line with expectations, at AU$38m, while statutory losses ballooned to AU$0.017 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for PlaySide Studios from three analysts is for revenues of AU$53.3m in 2024. If met, it would imply a major 39% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory losses are forecast to balloon 97% to AU$0.00043 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$53.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.0024 in 2024. While the analysts have made no real change to their revenue estimates, we can see that the consensus is now modelling a loss next year - a clear dip in sentiment compared to the previous outlook of a profit.

Although the analysts are now forecasting higher losses, the average price target rose 11% to 0.68333, which could indicate that these losses are expected to be "one-off", or are not anticipated to have a longer-term impact on the business. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic PlaySide Studios analyst has a price target of AU$0.80 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$0.70. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting PlaySide Studios is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that PlaySide Studios' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 39% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 59% p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.6% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while PlaySide Studios' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts are expecting PlaySide Studios to become unprofitable next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on PlaySide Studios. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for PlaySide Studios going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

