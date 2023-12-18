PlaySide Studios Limited's (ASX:PLY) 33% Jump Shows Its Popularity With Investors

The PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 33%. But the gains over the last month weren't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 6.0% in the last twelve months.

Following the firm bounce in price, given around half the companies in Australia's Entertainment industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.7x, you may consider PlaySide Studios as a stock to avoid entirely with its 6.6x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

ASX:PLY Price to Sales Ratio vs Industry December 18th 2023

What Does PlaySide Studios' Recent Performance Look Like?

PlaySide Studios could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/S ratio from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

PlaySide Studios' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 31% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 26% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 9.2% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that PlaySide Studios' P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in PlaySide Studios have seen a strong upwards swing lately, which has really helped boost its P/S figure. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our look into PlaySide Studios shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. Our free balance sheet analysis for PlaySide Studios with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. Our free balance sheet analysis for PlaySide Studios with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

