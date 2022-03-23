U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,478.81
    -32.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,547.55
    -259.91 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,958.24
    -150.58 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,069.73
    -18.62 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.96
    +4.69 (+4.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.80
    +11.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.33 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3550
    -0.0180 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3178
    -0.0085 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7280
    -0.0880 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,077.23
    -702.59 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.82
    +0.21 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,462.62
    -14.10 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

PlayStation Network issues are affecting PS4, PS5 and other Sony consoles

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Aaron Souppouris/Engadget

The PlayStation Network is currently having some issues that are impacting PS3, PS4, PS5, PS Vita and web services. Sony said on a status page that it's working to resolve the issues, but players might "have difficulty launching games, apps or network features" in the meantime.

The problems are also affecting PlayStation Now (which might inconvenience those who want to stream games at the minute) and all aspects of the PlayStation Store. They started at around 8:30 AM Eastern time.

The issues come in the wake of updates Sony started rolling out for PS4 and PS5 earlier on Wednesday. Some players have noted on Reddit and elsewhere that their console isn't able to verify a PlayStation Plus subscription or connect to online services.

The updates will (at least once the issues are resolved) allow PS4 and PS5 players to create or join Open and Closed parties. Sony has tweaked the UI of trophy cards on PS5 and added more accessibility options, including mono audio for headphones. Those with US- and UK-registered accounts can also test voice commands on PlayStation 5.

Recommended Stories

  • Google Home app updates bring simpler controls and improved privacy

    Google is updating the Home app with simpler, Android-influenced controls and stronger privacy tools.

  • Eero's newest mesh routers include a WiFi 6E model

    Eero has introduced two new mesh routers, including its first WiFi 6E model and an upgraded WiFi 6 version.

  • Google is removing the Movies & TV section from the Play Store

    In May 2022, Google will remove the Movies & TV tab from the Play Store.

  • IKEA's new outdoor LED lamp is also a Spotify-enabled Bluetooth speaker

    IKEA has unveiled the Vappeby Bluetooth speaker with a Spotify Tap button that doubles as an outdoor lamp, confirming an FCC filing we saw last year.

  • Lindsey Graham mocked for storming off after ranting at Ketanji Brown Jackson

    Senator is irate that Judge Jackson has liberal defenders

  • Line 6 overhauls its legendary delay pedal with the DL4 MkII

    Today, Line 6 announced that its iconic DL4 delay pedal was getting a sequel. The DL4 MkII is a total redesign that has the same essence as the original in a smaller package: it combines a wide variety of different delay / echo effects and a looper.

  • Demonetizing ‘problematic’ YouTubers isn’t effective, researchers say

    YouTube’s existing policies are not enough to discourage creators from posting “problematic” content, according to a new study.

  • Musk's Starlink is raising prices

    The SpaceX subsidiary internet provider seems to be getting much more expensive.

  • It’s been a crazy two weeks . . . so what’s next?

    Two weeks ago today, the offseason got rolling with Aaron Rodgers making it known he’d be staying put. And when that first domino fell — which wasn’t a falling domino at all — all sorts of other crazy things started to happen. Within two hours, the Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson, at a time [more]

  • Wall Street opens lower as crude oil prices climb again

    Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, giving back some of the big gains they made a day earlier. Crude oil prices were rising sharply again, renewing worries that prices could climb even more for gas and many other kinds of goods. The S&P 500 gave up 0.8% in the early going Wednesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.8%.

  • Hospitalized U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas does not have COVID

    U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was hospitalized last week with flu-like symptoms, does not have COVID-19, a court spokeswoman said on Monday. The court announced on Sunday night that the 73-year-old conservative justice had been admitted with an infection to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington on Friday evening, but did not specify the type of infection. Thomas was being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the court said.

  • Annoyingly, the Mac Studio's software lock prevents SSD upgrades

    The dream of an upgradeable Mac Studio is dead – at least for the time being.

  • Elden Ring's Horse Can Sometimes Fly (After Falling To Its Death First)

    For every exploit and glitch FromSoftware try to patch out of Elden Ring, you can rest assured that nosy players—especially those with an interest in speedrunning—will discover fresh ones.

  • Tome livens up slide decks with real-time data, flexible layouts

    Tome co-founders Keith Peiris and Henri Liriani, former Instagram and Facebook product leads, are applying their creative spins to the dreaded slide deck. What made Peiris and Liriani want to create Tome was all the time spent building expression tools with stickers, augmented reality and layering things, but not seeing that translate into areas like the PowerPoint presentation. “That’s always really frustrated me because I wish I could have had a tool that forced them to tell a great story and not get caught up in how the thing works until it's impeccable,” Peiris told TechCrunch.

  • ServiceNow overhauls user experience, adds Automation Engine with native RPA

    ServiceNow introduced a new overall application design today, and while they were at it, launched Automation Engine, a tool developed to help companies speed up the creation of automations including native RPA (robotic process automation) integration. Dave Wright, chief innovation officer at ServiceNow says the release is geared towards streamlining and simplification. "One of the key things about the new design is this concept of the 'Next Experience,' this kind of reinvention of what the user experience is like," he said.

  • Lindsey Graham Melts Down and Storms Off During Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearing

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) dramatically stormed out of Tuesday’s confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, capping off a half-hour “festivus” of grievance by melting down over his desire for the Guantanamo Bay detention camp to remain open indefinitely.Graham, who has already voted twice to confirm Jackson to the federal bench, devoted much of his Q&A session on Tuesday to both airing a host of conservative grievances and seemingly finding any reason to justify not vot

  • National Tamale Day is Wednesday. Here are 13 places to enjoy them around Fort Worth

    It’s National Tamale Day! (As if we needed an excuse to eat delicious tamales.) Whether you want to dine out or bring some home, here are 13 spots to get ‘em. You’re welcome.

  • Android phone location data is about to get a lot more accurate

    Qualcomm will use a Trimble RTX-based correction service with Snapdragon chips.

  • Putin plans to attend G20, says Indonesia's Russian ambassador

    STORY: "It will depend on many many things, including the COVID situation that is getting better. So far, his intention is... he wants to come," ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva told a news conference.The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters.Russia was suspended from what was then known as the Group of Eight (G8) club of leading economies after its annexation of Crimea in 2014. However the G20 is a much broader grouping that includes India, China, Brazil and others and any move to exclude Russia could struggle to find unanimity.

  • Jared Leto says people assumed something was 'wrong in my life' after gaining 60 pounds for a role

    The actor might look forever young, but don't ask him what his secret is.