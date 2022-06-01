U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,101.23
    -30.92 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,813.23
    -176.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,994.46
    -86.93 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.82
    -9.22 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.79
    +0.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    +0.17 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0656
    -0.0080 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2479
    -0.0123 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1290
    +1.4530 (+1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,741.68
    -2,007.29 (-6.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.16
    -43.05 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

'God of War' leads final trio of free games before PlayStation Plus revamp

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Santa Monica Studio

Sony is marking the launch of its revised PlayStation Plus by giving away one of its best-known games. The company has revealed that its free PS Plus games for June will include 2018's God of War — you won't need a PlayStation 5 just to play Kratos' father-and-son adventure at no extra charge. The two other freebies, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, are clearly aimed at younger players.

All three games will be available from June 7th through July 4th. When the updated PlayStation Plus arrives (June 13th in the Americas), the titles will still be free as part of the basic PS Plus Essential tier.

While we wouldn't bet on Sony continuing to offer this kind of selection going forward, the June lineup suggests the company isn't in a rush to change its free game strategy. For now, at least, you'll only need a pricier Extra or Premium plan if you want access to a large library of downloadable and streamable releases.

