'God of War' leads final trio of free games before PlayStation Plus revamp

Sony is marking the launch of its revised PlayStation Plus by giving away one of its best-known games. The company has revealed that its free PS Plus games for June will include 2018's God of War — you won't need a PlayStation 5 just to play Kratos' father-and-son adventure at no extra charge. The two other freebies, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, are clearly aimed at younger players.

All three games will be available from June 7th through July 4th. When the updated PlayStation Plus arrives (June 13th in the Americas), the titles will still be free as part of the basic PS Plus Essential tier.

While we wouldn't bet on Sony continuing to offer this kind of selection going forward, the June lineup suggests the company isn't in a rush to change its free game strategy. For now, at least, you'll only need a pricier Extra or Premium plan if you want access to a large library of downloadable and streamable releases.