July's PlayStation Plus games include 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

Sony has revealed the next batch of games PlayStation Plus members can claim starting on July 6th. The highlight for many will be Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 , the 2018 entry in the blockbuster series. It includes three multiplayer modes: the standard multiplayer affairs that Call of Duty fans have enjoyed for nearly two decades, Zombies and the Blackout battle royale experience .

PlayStation 5 owners can get their hands on A Plague Tale: Innocence at no extra cost if they're PS Plus subscribers. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the survival horror game arrive on July 6th, as does the Nintendo Switch port. The other addition to the PS Plus library in July is WWE 2K Battlegrounds, an arcade-style take on WWE's brand of pro wrestling.