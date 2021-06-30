July's PlayStation Plus games include 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'
Sony has the next batch of games PlayStation Plus members can claim starting on July 6th. The highlight for many will be , the 2018 entry in the blockbuster series. It includes three multiplayer modes: the standard multiplayer affairs that Call of Duty fans have enjoyed for nearly two decades, Zombies and the .
PlayStation 5 owners can get their hands on at no extra cost if they're PS Plus subscribers. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the survival horror game arrive on July 6th, as does the Nintendo Switch port. The other addition to the PS Plus library in July is WWE 2K Battlegrounds, an arcade-style take on WWE's brand of pro wrestling.
You'll have until August 2nd to claim these three games, as well as Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, which stays in the lineup for a second month. There are still a few more days to grab currently on offer, and Operation: Tango (PS5-only). July 5th is the deadline for snagging those.