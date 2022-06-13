These are the games included with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

You don't have to wonder just what games you can play if you subscribe to PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium. Twitter user Wario64 has noticed that Sony published its game catalog for those who sign up for PS Plus' two higher-end plans. As hinted earlier, the company is offering a mix of big-name hits, classics (for Premium users) and lower-profile titles.

You can expect well-known games like Death Stranding, several Final Fantasy releases and Red Dead Redemption 2 alongside major PS4 and PS5 offerings like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Demon's Souls, Ghost of Tsushima and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. There are some curious splits, though. You can play Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy through the mid-priced Extra tier, but you'll need Premium to revisit the series' roots through the Nathan Drake Collection — it's considered a classic even though it's a PS4 title.

There's also a clearer look at Premium's time-limited free trials. You'll have a chance to try Horizon Forbidden West, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in addition to nine other games as of this writing. You won't want to subscribe to Premium with the trials in mind, then, but they could be nice perks on top of core benefits.

Extra costs $15 per month in the US, while Premium is $18 per month. The full list underscores the differences between the new PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass. While Sony is including some recent games in its costlier tiers, it's not making a point of adding games on launch day like Microsoft sometimes does. This is a bonus for PlayStation fans, not a replacement for buying the latest blockbusters.