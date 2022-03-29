U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

PlayStation Plus rolling out new plans in June to compete with Xbox's Game Pass

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Sony is beefing up its PlayStation Plus subscription service with new plans and a wider selection of games for players to stream or download.

On Tuesday, Sony confirmed it will combine the current PlayStation Plus service with PlayStation Now, where players can stream a variety of games for a monthly price, into one larger platform.

Starting this June, PlayStation Plus will offer video game console owners three options: an entry-level Essential plan, along with Extra and Premium plans. The Essential plan will cost $59.99 a year or $9.99 a month. The Extra plan will cost $14.99 a month ($99.99 annually), and the Premium plan costs $17.99 a month ($119.99 a year).

"Our focus is on providing high-quality, curated content with a diverse portfolio of games," said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a statement.

IT'S NOT JUST YOU: Some Verizon customers are receiving spam texts from their own phone numbers

ADULTING 101: These apps teach life skills young adults need to survive in the real world

Sony&#39;s PlayStation Plus subscription service will offer new plans and a wider selection of games for players to stream or download.
Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service will offer new plans and a wider selection of games for players to stream or download.

Here's a breakdown of what each plan offers:

PlayStation Plus Essential

The entry-level plan will work just like the current subscription, providing consumers two free monthly downloadable games as well as exclusive discounts. Subscribers also get cloud storage for saved games, as well as access to online multiplayer modes for all games including "Fortnite" and "Call of Duty."

PlayStation Plus Extra

The Extra plan offers everything in the Essential option but also features access to up to 400 games from the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 libraries available to download.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Premium subscribers gain access to a selection of PlayStation 3 games available to stream, as well as original games from the first PlayStation, PS2 and the PlayStation Portable. Subscribers can also stream PS4 and PS5 titles. Sony says this tier provides access to up to 340 additional games. Players can also enjoy limited-time game trials.

The revamp of PlayStation Plus follows growing interest in rival platform Xbox and its Game Pass subscription. The Game Pass is a Netflix-style service where players pay a monthly fee for access to dozens of video games, including titles available the day of release.

Recent acquisitions by Microsoft are expected to bolster Game Pass, which is available to Xbox owners for $14.99 a month. Last year, Microsoft completed a deal to acquire ZeniMax Media, which owned studios behind video games such as "The Elder Scrolls," "Fallout" and "Doom."

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced in January plans to acquire "Call of Duty" publisher Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: PlayStation Plus: New subscription plans launching in June

