PlayStation Remote Play now supports PS5 DualSense controllers on Android 12

Sony has updated the PS Remote Play app on Android, which now has some extra controller features for Android 12 users. You can now connect a DualSense controller and use it to play PlayStation 5 games remotely. Sony brought DualSense support to the iOS version of the app earlier this year.

New PS Remote Play update for Android 12 users enables pairing with a DualSense wireless controller, and new DualShock 4 features including touchpad, motion sensor, rumble and battery indicator: https://t.co/4fpa77Ggi5



Live now globally!

There are also some upgrades for those who use a DualShock 4 (the PS4 controller) with the app. There's now support for the touchpad, motion sensor and rumble features, as well as a battery indicator. Although those features are only available to those on Android 12, the controller is compatible with Android 10 and 11 as well.