PlayStation Remote Play now supports PS5 DualSense controllers on Android 12
has updated the on Android, which now has some extra controller features for users. You can now connect a DualSense controller and use it to play PlayStation 5 games remotely. Sony brought DualSense support to the iOS version of the app earlier this year.
There are also some upgrades for those who use a DualShock 4 (the PS4 controller) with the app. There's now support for the touchpad, motion sensor and rumble features, as well as a battery indicator. Although those features are only available to those on Android 12, the controller is compatible with Android 10 and 11 as well.
In September, Sony to stream PS4 and PS5 games to the app over a mobile data connection, in addition to WiFi. So, wherever you are, you might be able to sneak in some or with a DualSense.