PlayStation's next State of Play will showcase PSVR2 games on June 2nd

Sony is holding its first PlayStation State of Play event in months, and you'll want to tune in if you're looking forward to PlayStation VR2. The company has announced a stream for June 2nd at 6PM Eastern that will include a "sneak peek" at several PSVR2 games. There aren't any clues as to what those entail, but the company recently noted that there will be at least 20 "major" games for the VR platform at launch — we wouldn't be surprised to see some of those during the presentation.

The State of Play video will also feature other game reveals from third-party developers as well as some "updates." The event will be available to watch live through PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels.

Only a few games have been confirmed for PSVR2 so far, including the spinoff Horizon: Call of the Mountain as well as Among Us VR, Cyan Worlds' Firmament and unnamed projects from Coatsink (Jurassic World Aftermath) and nDreams (Fracked). It's not certain if Sony will mention those games, or even show any gameplay, but it's clear the company is ready to shift more of its attention toward the new headset's software.