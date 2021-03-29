Sony will close the PS3, PS Vita and PSP digital stores this summer

As expected, Sony has confirmed that PS3, Vita and PSP owners won't be able to purchase new games and media content through those consoles starting later this year. In a support page spotted by Kotaku, the company said it would close the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PSP on July 2, while the Vita will lose access to the marketplace on August 27th.

If you own one of those consoles, Sony says you'll still be to redownload and play any previously purchased games, as well as video content through the download list on those devices. Additionally, they will continue to have the ability to redeem game and PlayStation Plus vouchers.

After the deadline, however, it won't be possible to buy any new games or content nor make any in-game purchases. Additionally, it won't be possible to redeem PSN wallet funds on the PS3, PSP or Vita after July 2nd and August 27th, respectively. The company says it made the decision "in an effort to focus our resources for PlayStation Store on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, which will enable us to enhance the customer experience even further."