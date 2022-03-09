The PlayStation version of Roblox is materializing

A new job posting from Roblox hints that the company's loose plans to expand to Sony's gaming console are getting much closer to becoming a reality. The listing seeks a PlayStation console senior software engineer to develop a Roblox app for PlayStation — hardware that Roblox's game platform-within-a-platform has yet to reach.

The listing notes that the position will "help build and support our game engine used by millions of users worldwide for the Sony PlayStation platform" including "all parts of the application, from integration with the target platform and user interface adaptations to performance optimization."

Roblox CEO David Baszucki hinted at the company's expansive vision for additional platforms in 2021, stating that the Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation and Oculus Quest all "make perfect sense for Roblox" in the long term.

"What you’re seeing right now is an incredible focus on the phone by us, which we believe is an incredibly difficult form factor and the most difficult form factor for that immersion," Baszucki said on an earnings call. "But these are all logical platforms and at the same time, we won’t share any ship dates for them."

Hitting the PlayStation wouldn't mark Roblox's console debut. While it might be better known on PC, Roblox launched on Xbox One back in early 2016 and it still sits in Microsoft's list of the top 50 most-played games. Roblox is also popular on mobile and regularly tops the charts as the highest grossing game for iPad, beating out Genshin Impact — no small feat.

The job listing was first spotted by the hiring trend data company RevealEra, and we'd note that it comes with five free catered lunches a week and "unlimited snacks," an incalculable boon in these times of paycheck-shrinking inflation.