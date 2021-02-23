U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.28
    -26.22 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,400.01
    -121.68 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,304.99
    -228.06 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.19
    -40.88 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.59
    -0.11 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    27.65
    -0.44 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3690
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4106
    +0.0042 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.0880
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,703.60
    -3,164.77 (-6.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.11
    -22.24 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,617.10
    +4.86 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Sony is working on a new PlayStation VR headset for PS5

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Sony is finally hinting at how PlayStation VR will evolve for the PS5. The console maker has revealed the first details of a brand new PSVR headset for its latest console, and the focus will be as much on streamlining the overall experience as it will be visual quality. You can expect "dramatic leaps" in performance, including a higher resolution, a wider field of view and better tracking, but you'll also get a new VR controller that will include elements of the DualSense controller and better ergonomics. You won't just be waving around rehashed Move controllers from 2010.

The new headset will also connect to the PS5 with a single cable. It's not wireless, then, but it should still be less convoluted than the current PSVR platform's multi-cord setup.

Unfortunately, you'll have to be patient. Sony warned that you won't see a VR headset for PS5 in 2021 — there's still "a lot" of work left. This teaser is more to show that Sony is still committed to console VR, and that there will be a reason to upgrade to the new system if you crave that added immersion in your games.

Recommended Stories

  • Qualcomm is working to bring advanced haptics to Android

    Qualcomm is partnering with Lofelt to develop advanced haptics tools for Android.

  • Oppo demos true wireless charging on its rollable phone

    At MWC Shanghai 2021, Oppo unveiled its "Wireless Air Charging" tech, which can apparently deliver up to 7.5W of power over a short distance.

  • What you need to know about Disney+ Star

    Today, in several countries outside the US, Disney+ is debuting a new "channel" dubbed Star. It's the new bucket into which the media giant will put all of its titles not suitable for young eyes.

  • Samsung's new phone sensor promises faster and more accurate autofocus

    Samsung has unveiled its latest smartphone camera sensor with a new feature called Dual Pixel Pro that promises faster and more accurate autofocus.

  • Hyundai's striking Ioniq 5 EV offers long range and brisk performance

    Hyundai has unveiled the striking Ioniq 5 production EV crossover that's closely based on the 45, right down to the diagonal crease across the doors.

  • Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 models are down to all-time lows at Amazon

    Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 premium smartwatch is currently on sale at an all-time low price on Amazon.

  • The Ready! Model 100 is a Raspberry Pi enclosure for cyberpunk enthusiasts

    The company’s Ready! Model 100 is essentially a case for your single-board computer that includes a mechanical keyboard, stereo speakers, a touchscreen display and enough I/O ports to connect almost anything you need.

  • Texas utilities can't stick customers with huge bills after storm: Abbott

    Texas utility regulators will temporarily ban power companies from billing customers or disconnecting them for non-payment, after the deadly winter storm that caused widespread blackouts, Governor Greg Abbott said on Sunday. Abbott called an emergency meeting with state lawmakers on Saturday after reports of many customers receiving bills for thousands of dollars for just a few days' electricity service while Texas was gripped by frigid temperatures. "Texans who have suffered through days of freezing cold without power should not be subjected to skyrocketing energy bills," Abbott told reporters on Sunday in San Antonio.

  • See where Bears’ 2020 rookie class ranked among rest of the NFL

    One of the encouraging things to come out of the Bears' disappointing 2020 season was the performance of several rookies.

  • Lucid Motors is going public before it starts selling EVs

    Lucid Motors will go public via a merger before it sells its first electric car, setting the company's value at more than $11 billion.

  • Amazon begins using three-wheeled EVs for deliveries in seven Indian cities

    Amazon has partnered with Mahindra Electric to add 100 of its electric three-wheelers to its delivery fleet in India.

  • Samsung's 2021 Frame TV lineup starts at $1,000

    The entry-level 43-inch model is the only one that can rotate between portrait and landscape orientations.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Minari,' 'Snowfall' and 'Punky Brewster'

    'Minari' makes its premiere on streaming platforms this week, while Peacock goes for retro vibes with 'Punky Brewster.'

  • NASA reveals video of Perseverance's landing on Mars

    Officials also revealed more images that the rover has captured on the planet's surface.

  • Spotify HiFi will bring CD-quality audio to 'select markets' this year

    Spotify is tremendously popular, sure, but it has never been a platform for audiophiles. That may change soon, though — the company confirmed today that it plans to launch a high-quality music streaming service in 'select markets' later this year.

  • The Midwest Fund launches, brings The Fund's innovative investment strategy to a fifth market

    A new investment fund is coming to Midwest cities, and it's lead by names familiar to the local scenes. The aptly-named Midwest Fund targets early-stage startups from Pittsburgh to Chicago, from Detroit to Cincinnati, and everywhere in between. The Midwest Fund was born from The Fund, an NYC-based venture capital group.

  • Y Combinator company Axle Health is bringing on-demand home testing services to telehealth providers

    While usage of telehealth services have surged during the COVID-19 epidemic, there are some times when health professionals need to be around in person to conduct diagnostics tests. To help those telehealth companies bridge that gap is Axle Health, a company currently enrolled in the latest cohort from the Y Combinator accelerator. "In terms of the professionals that we send in home, they're phlebotomists, MAs, LVNs, and RNs as well," said Axle co-founder Connor Hailey.

  • Ag monitoring startup Flurostat merges with soil carbon expert Dagan to form Regrow

    Flurostat and Dagan, two startups that both are tackling the monitoring and management of agricultural inputs and outputs for a better understanding of the role sustainable agriculture can play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, have merged and are launching a package of services under a new brand, Regrow. The merge, announced yesterday, will create a company that combines Flurostat's data driven agriculture management services with Dagan's soil biogeochemical modeling technology, the companies said in a joint statement. The combined companies will have the ability to provide satellite collected data to optimize crop management and adoption of conservation practices along with site-specific analysis and custom interventions for different crops, fields, farms, and regions.

  • WWE's Big E launches project aimed at teaching kids Black history

    Aimed at a younger generation of Americans, Ewen envisions “Our Heroes Rock” as a tool to augment what children have traditionally learned in school.

  • RBNZ Seen Quashing Talk of Tightening Despite V-Shaped Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank may try to dispel talk of monetary tightening at its first policy decision of the year.The Reserve Bank will stress the need for ongoing monetary support when it leaves the official cash rate at 0.25% Wednesday in Wellington, economists said. It is likely to signal the OCR will be on hold well into 2022 and may refrain from publishing a forecast track that includes a rate hike, they said.The economy has performed better than expected in a V-shaped recovery and the housing market is booming, removing any prospect of negative interest rates and turning attention to when the Reserve Bank might begin to remove stimulus. But the RBNZ will be mindful of the many risks ahead as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage globally, and will not want to get ahead of other central banks for fear of pushing up the New Zealand dollar.“Expect a message of not counting your chickens before they hatch,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “The position New Zealand finds itself in at present looks to be ahead of even the dizziest of high expectations, but a lot can go wrong and the path of least regret for the RBNZ is to continue signaling -- as other central banks have -- that considerable monetary support will be needed for quite some time.”Earlier this month, Australia’s central bank extended its bond-purchase program and said it doesn’t expect to increase interest rates until 2024, following global peers in moving to stamp out premature tapering speculation. The RBNZ’s rate decision is published at 2 p.m. local time tomorrow and Governor Adrian Orr will hold a press conference an hour later.Auckland LockdownWhen the Monetary Policy Committee convened last week for its first policy decision since November, New Zealand’s largest city had just gone into a snap lockdown. While it was lifted after just three days, it was a reminder of how uncertain the outlook is. New Zealand’s vaccination rollout to the general population is not expected to start until the second half of the year and the border may remain closed through 2021, crippling a tourism industry that was once the country’s biggest foreign exchange earner.To to be sure, the RBNZ is closer to meeting its inflation and employment mandates than many of its peers. Unemployment unexpectedly fell to 4.9% in the fourth quarter and inflation is expected to accelerate to the 2% target by June. Prices for commodities such as wholemilk powder have risen on strong global demand, while construction is buoyant as people unable to take overseas holidays spend money on house renovations instead.New Zealand’s sovereign credit rating was yesterday upgraded to AA+ by Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings, which cited the nation’s success in battling Covid-19 and its rapid economic rebound.The RBNZ “simply must be less dovish” than it was in November because nearly every development since then has “portrayed a stronger, and more inflationary, economy than was expected,” said Stephen Toplis, head of research at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. Still, “this does not mean the bank will be rushing to shift its current policy stance. And, for tactical reasons, it may even choose to produce a relatively neutral statement,” he said.The RBNZ will revise up its growth, employment and inflation forecasts to reflect the brighter outlook, but the impact of the closed border on the tourism industry has yet to be fully felt, said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland.“The New Zealand economy is facing a large, negative income shock, and that will increasingly become evident over coming months,” Zollner said. “The RBNZ will be cautious about these headwinds, along with still-significant downside risks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.