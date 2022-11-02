U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,833.35
    -22.75 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,603.29
    -49.91 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,773.31
    -117.54 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,824.42
    -26.96 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.89
    +1.52 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.60
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9878
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0420
    -0.0100 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1467
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0630
    -1.1690 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,490.75
    +45.63 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.85
    -4.30 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

PlayStation VR2 launches February 22 for $549.99, preorders November 15

Darrell Etherington
·1 min read

Sony is launching its second-generation virtual reality headset for PlayStation on February 22, 2023 (exactly a year after its initial reveal, by the way). The PS VR2 will cost $549.99, which includes the headset and controllers, as well as stereo headphones.

The PS VR2 headset will open for preorders exclusively through the PlayStation store on November 15 in select markets initially, including the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg. In other regions, preorders will be available via Sony PlayStation retail partners, also on November 15.

Sony's updated PS VR hardware is compatible with the PS5, and packs in 4000 x 2040 HDR resolution at up to 120Hz, as well as eye tracking and headset haptic feedback. The redesigned hardware is also just a bit lighter and slimmer than its predecessor, which is nice, given its improved specs.

Sony says it'll have more than 20 PS VR2 dedicated titles available at launch, and it also announced a slew of new software for the headset today, which you can check out here.

Recommended Stories

  • Momento launches out of stealth with a serverless cache

    After working at NASA as a rover roboticist, Khawaja Shams underwent something of a career pivot, joining AWS to team up with engineer Daniela Miao on DynamoDB, a fully managed NoSQL database service. Not content to stop there, Shams and Miao left AWS to co-found Momento, a Seattle-based startup that's today emerging from stealth with a "serverless cache" optimized for cloud computing. Well, Shams describes it as an elastic, "highly available" cache that delivers commonly used data to apps and databases faster.

  • Texas Democrats Want to Reverse a 28-Year Statewide Losing Streak

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Democrat Luke Warford is looking to do what no one from his party has managed to do in almost 30 years -- win statewide office. Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyIn his quest to help lea

  • Citigroup Inc. (C) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Citigroup (C) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • ‘Killing spree’ duo suspected in five SC, Tenn. and Missouri murders plead guilty to two

    Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson pleaded guilty to two murders and life in prison in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty.

  • Google expands AI-powered flood detection and wildfire systems

    The company hopes to help those who are direct risk of flooding, and to assist organizations and governments in mobilizing their responses.

  • Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is $300 off right now

    Samsung's premium flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is $300 off right now at Amazon.

  • The New Apple TV 4K Is Cheaper, Faster, and Perfect For Your Living Room

    The brand-new third-generation Apple TV 4K will officially launch on Nov. 4, but I've spent five days using the $149.99 Wi-Fi + Ethernet model. It's powered by a faster and more efficient processor built in-house by Apple , boosts the storage, and engineers the internal components. The latest generation Apple TV 4K doesn't diverge that far from the previous generation.

  • Surprise! It Isn't Just Meta Investing Heavily in the Metaverse.

    In the wake of the Great Recession back in 2008, the stock market got hooked on cloud computing. Cloud computing growth is still alive and well and should continue expanding for the foreseeable future. Often referred to as "the metaverse," data traveling across the web and into and out of the cloud is booming.

  • 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down 44% and 85% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These are the two fastest-growing software companies in history, but both stocks have fallen sharply from their highs.

  • Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?

    Big technology companies, such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft, are having a horrid time on the stock market this earnings season thanks to the macroeconomic slowdown, but Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) dodged a bullet and avoided a big sell-off when on Oct. 27 it released its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (for the three months ended Sept. 24). The technology giant's revenue and earnings beat Wall Street's estimates despite what Apple's CFO termed  "a challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop." Analysts would have settled for $1.27 per share in earnings on $88.7 billion in revenue, but the healthy demand for iPhones, MacBooks, and wearable devices, along with the growth in Apple's services business, helped it post stronger results.

  • No Microsoft remedies in first EU antitrust review of Activision deal - source

    Microsoft Corp's has not offered any remedies to EU antitrust regulators reviewing its proposed $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ahead of an expected full-scale EU probe, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. software company is betting on the acquisition to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony, with the latter being a critic of the deal. The European Commission, which is scheduled to finish its preliminary assessment of the deal by Nov. 8, said its website was up to date.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Why a Recession Won't Slow Down Meta Platforms

    Technology conglomerate Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) continues investing heavily in the metaverse. The stock has fallen roughly 68% since Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of his company to Meta Platforms. Long-term investors must understand why Reality Labs has become so important, so here is what it could mean for your investment thesis and why Zuckerberg will probably keep spending that money.

  • Apple's Big Problem Gets Bigger

    Apple has been one of the big surprises of the current quarterly earnings season so far. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, were pegged at $1.29, up 4% from the same period last year. Group revenues, Apple said, rose 2% from last year to an all-time high of $90.15 billion, just ahead of analysts' estimates of $88.9 billion.

  • Sony Jumps After Hiking Outlook and PlayStation Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. shares had their biggest surge in seven months after the company said PlayStation 5 production went better than expected in the past quarter and it now aims to surpass its sales target for the fiscal year.Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing A

  • 10 incredible iPhone tips and tricks for the best time-saving hacks

    To help you save time – and in some cases, money – the following are 10 "must-use" little-known iPhone tips, tricks, shortcuts and hacks.

  • Is Google Actually Winning the Cloud Wars?

    While investors were hand-wringing over a slowdown in digital ads, Google Cloud Platform delivered some eye-opening results.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Elon Musk Begins to Shake Up Product Leadership at Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is expected to appoint new product leadership inside Twitter, and met over the weekend with close friends and advisors on how best to change the service he just bought for $44 billion. Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentHow a Mysterious China