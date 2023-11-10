Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Playtika Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$547m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$401m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Playtika Holding has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Entertainment industry average of 9.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Playtika Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Playtika Holding's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Playtika Holding, we didn't gain much confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 60%, but they have dropped over the last four years. However it looks like Playtika Holding might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Playtika Holding has decreased its current liabilities to 13% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Playtika Holding's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 21% in the last year. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Playtika Holding has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Playtika Holding and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

