U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,922.25
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,168.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,394.50
    +38.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.96
    +0.63 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.60
    +8.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.43
    +0.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2347
    -0.0044 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3900
    +0.9910 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,976.74
    +183.48 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +5.40 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,781.53
    +34.24 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Playtika Offers $810 Million for Angry Birds Maker Rovio

Kati Pohjanpalo
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Playtika Holding Corp. offered to buy Rovio Entertainment Oyj, the maker of the Angry Birds mobile games, in a deal valuing the Finnish company at about €750 million ($810 million).

Most Read from Bloomberg

Playtika, a developer of free-to-play mobile games such as Bingo Blitz, said it bid €9.05 a share in cash for the Espoo, Finland-based company. While no previous offer had been published, Herzliya, Israel-based Playtika said it proposed on Nov. 16 to buy Rovio for €8.50 a share.

Rovio shares rose 34% to €7.60 at 10:05 a.m. in Helsinki. The nonbinding offer was 60% higher than Rovio’s market value at the close of trading Thursday and isn’t subject to any financing conditions. No agreement exists between the companies, Playtika said in a statement. Playtika’s shares fell as much as 6.4% in New York after the announcement, before paring most of the decline.

Rovio said the proposal had not been previously seen by the board. The company is not in any talks with Playtika, it said, adding that it plans to assess the proposal before determining how to proceed.

“We firmly believe the combination of Rovio’s renowned IP and scale of its user base, together with our best-in-class monetization and game operations capabilities, will create tremendous value for our shareholders,” Playtika Chief Executive Officer Robert Antokol said in the statement.

Rovio’s famous Angry Birds franchise, first released in app stores in 2009, is the cornerstone of the Finnish company’s operations, generating more than 80% of its gross bookings. It was the first mobile game to reach 1 billion downloads, and Rovio went public in 2017 on the back of its success.

The company’s first months on the stock exchange were characterized by dramatic slumps after its financial disclosures disappointed shareholders. While the stock has gained back some of those early losses, Rovio traded about 50% below its initial public offering price before the offer.

Rovio’s reliance on the Angry Birds brand has worried investors, and the company has sought to expand to other brands and types of games. It has 10 new games in development and has acquired smaller rivals and games studios to grow in hyper-casual and puzzle games.

The key to the deal’s logic is how Playtika plans to accelerate growth and profitability at Rovio, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Matthew Cost said in a note. While the Israeli company has “consistently accelerated growth for its acquired casual properties,” most of its targets have been earlier stage businesses than Rovio, they said.

The offer fails to fully value the Angry Birds IP and there’s potential for a bidding war given mobile publishers’ “rush to gain scale and IP brands,” according to Berenberg analysts Edward James and Benjamin May, who called the franchise one of the strongest brands in mobile games.

The proposal from Playtika is subject to a number of preconditions, including due diligence, a “unanimous and unqualified recommendation” from Rovio’s board, and the negotiation and entry into a combination agreement between Rovio and Playtika, the Finnish company said in a statement.

“There can be no assurance that the indicative proposal will result in any cash tender offer or any other transaction,” Rovio said.

--With assistance from James Cone.

(Updates with share price, analyst comments)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ABB sells its power conversion division for $505 million

    ABB has sold its power conversion business to AcBel Polytech Inc for $505 million, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Friday. The sale is the last part of ABB's measures to trim its portfolio of companies which saw it sell its power transmission unit Dodge and spin off its turbocharging business Accelleron to shareholders. ABB said it expects to make a small non-operational book gain from the sale of the United-States-based Power Conversion business, which provides products for telecoms, data centres and general industry.

  • Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy as Crisis Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Holdco LLC filed for bankruptcy, the latest firm to collapse in the aftermath of the FTX exchange’s swift downfall and last year’s rout in digital assets. Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Holmes Should Be in

  • Eli Lilly says U.S. FDA rejects accelerated approval for Alzheimer's drug

    (Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected accelerated approval of its experimental Alzheimer's drug because it had not submitted enough trial data from patients who were treated for at least a year. Lilly said the FDA had sent it a complete response letter for donanemab, an antibody designed to remove amyloid protein plaques from the brains of people with early Alzheimer's. Such letters typically outline concerns and conditions that must be addressed to gain U.S. approval. The FDA had issued the letter "due to the limited number of patients with at least 12 months of drug exposure data provided in the submission," Eli Lilly said.

  • Russian Oil Is Getting Mixed in Singapore and Then Re-Exported, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand is soaring for oil storage tanks in Singapore, in a sign that a flood of Russian fuel is being blended and re-exported globally.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Holmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysTank space in

  • Tech Billionaire’s Loan to Keep Singapore Solar Dream Alive

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes’s Grok Ventures will provide a A$65 million ($45 million) loan to keep collapsed renewable energy startup Sun Cable operational while administrators seek a buyer.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Holmes Should Be

  • BE Group Makes Fresh Takover Approach for Insurer Ageas

    (Bloomberg) -- BE Group, an investment firm fronted by former bankers, has made a fresh attempt at a takeover of Belgium’s biggest insurer Ageas, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘Abolishing the Suburbs’Holmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-M

  • 'Angry Birds' maker Rovio gets sweetened $738 million offer from Playtika

    The offer values each share of Rovio at 9.05 euros, about 60% higher than the company's closing price on Jan. 19. It is also roughly 40 million euros above a previously undisclosed offer that Israel's Playtika made in November. Espoo, Finland-based Rovio declined to comment.

  • Hancock Whitney Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues In Line With Expectations

    Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$1.41b (up 2.8% from FY 2021...

  • U.S. manufacturing has probably entered recession: Kemp

    LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. manufacturers probably entered a recession in the fourth quarter of 2022, based on a range of high-frequency indicators, part of a global downturn in industrial output that is creating some slack in commodity markets. The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell below the 50-point threshold dividing expanding activity from a contraction in both November and December. U.S. manufacturers continued to increase their selling prices in the fourth quarter, but the rate of producer price inflation has decelerated as input cost pressures have eased and demand for goods has fallen.

  • Playtika sweetens offer to acquire Angry Birds publisher Rovio, now offering 60% premium

    Playtika Holding Corp. sweetened its all-cash offer for "Angry Birds" publisher Rovio Entertainment Corp. by a little more than 6% Thursday.

  • 4 Value Stocks That Can Gain Even If Cheap Stocks Fall Out of Favor

    PayPal Holdings, DXC Technology, Molina Healthcare and Cardinal Health all have strong growth potential, which should keep powering their stocks, according to Credit Suisse.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • 'NOT business as usual': Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prepare for a total collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy Clean Tech Stocks; Here Are 3 Names With Strong Multiyear Growth Potential

    Clean tech and green energy sectors are on the cusp of a strong multiyear growth run. That's the opinion of Morgan Stanley's 5-star analyst Stephen Byrd who notes that political will is likely to support the practical benefits of clean and renewable energy to create a favorable environment for ‘clean and green’ tech over the next few years. Outlining his view, Byrd writes: “We believe current valuations do not reflect the long-term robust growth and margin improvement that we see as a result of

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

    Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

  • Why Blink Charging, ChargePoint, and Plug Power Stocks All Dropped Today

    Renewable energy stocks sank Thursday morning, and for a variety of reasons. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, shares of charging network operators Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 6.7% and 6.8%, respectively, while hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) continues to give back yesterday's gains, and is in fact down another 7.5% today. Yesterday, if you recall, Plug Power went on something of a wild ride, first rising several percentage points before ending the day with a loss, as investors first reacted to a positive assessment of the company's prospects from The Wall Street Journal -- then seemingly rejected that assessment entirely.

  • Stocks moving after the closing bell: Roblox, Procter & Gamble, Rivian, Lucid, Nexstar Media

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs highlight several tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Ericsson warns on near-term outlook as profit disappoints

    The Swedish telecommunications-equipment company said weak trends for its key networks unit in the fourth quarter would continue at least during the first half of 2023.

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stocks Fall

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway stocks were lower Thursday. Losers outpaced winners 36 to 11 among stocks held by Berkshire Hathaway according to its latest SEC filing. Among the losers, shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc fell 6.

  • 10 Value Stocks with Big Buybacks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 value stocks with big buybacks. If you want to see more value stocks with big buybacks, go directly to 5 Value Stocks with Big Buybacks. Value stocks are stocks that arguably trade below their intrinsic value. Although the intrinsic value of a stock is subjective because […]