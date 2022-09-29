U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,640.47
    -78.57 (-2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,225.61
    -458.13 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,737.51
    -314.13 (-2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.93
    -40.31 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +0.46 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.60
    +4.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.87
    +0.16 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    +0.0017 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1185
    +0.0062 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4150
    -0.0280 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,546.09
    +110.51 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.40
    -1.58 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Playtika Provides Update on Shares Tendered to Date in its Tender Offer for its Common Stock

·8 min read

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) ("Playtika"), a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles, today provided an update on the number of shares of Playtika's issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a "Share," and collectively, "Shares") tendered to date in its previously announced tender offer for the purchase of up to 51,813,472 Shares at a price of $11.58 per Share.

Playtika has conducted the tender offer in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase, dated August 29, 2022, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

As of 4:00 p.m., New York City Time, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, the depositary for the tender offer has reported to Playtika that approximately 226,985,902 Shares had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn.

The tender offer is scheduled to expire one minute after 11:59 P.M., New York City Time, on Monday, October 3, 2022, unless the tender offer is extended or terminated. Playtika has not and will not accept any tendered Shares for payment until after the tender offer expires.

The tender offer is not conditioned on a minimum number of Shares being tendered. The tender offer is subject to certain terms and conditions, including that it may be amended or terminated by Playtika under certain circumstances, which are described in detail in the offer to purchase. Specific instructions and a complete explanation of the terms and conditions of the tender offer are contained in the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, which have been mailed to stockholders of record.

As previously announced, in connection with the commencement of the tender offer, Playtika's controlling stockholder group, Playtika Holding UK II Limited, Alpha Frontier Limited, Shanghai Cibi Business Information Consultancy Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jukun Network Technology Co., Ltd., Giant Network Group Co., Ltd., Giant Investment Co., Ltd., Yuzhu Shi, Hazlet Global Limited, Equal Sino Limited and Jing Shi (collectively, the "Giant/Alpha Group") entered into that certain Tender Agreement, dated as of August 26, 2022 (the "Tender Agreement") with Playtika, which requires, among other things, that the Giant/Alpha Group tender at least 211,711,155 Shares in the tender offer and not withdraw such Shares except as permitted under the terms of the Tender Agreement, including the right to withdraw such number of Shares as may be necessary (1) to result in tendering such Shares as will result in $323 million in gross proceeds payable to the Giant/Alpha Group, and (2) to maintain an ownership of 51.7% on a fully diluted basis after the tender offer.

None of Playtika, the members of its Board of Directors (or any committee thereof), the information agent, the depositary or any of Playtika's other representatives or advisors for the tender offer or any representatives or advisors of any of the foregoing for the tender offer makes any recommendation as to whether or not any stockholder should participate in the tender offer.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. is serving as the information agent for the tender offer and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC is serving as the depositary. For all questions relating to the tender offer, please contact the information agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc. at playtika@dfking.com or call toll-free at (877) 871-1741.

About Playtika

Playtika is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Additional Information Regarding the Tender Offer

This press release is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell Shares or any other securities of Playtika, and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell Shares.

Playtika has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, including an offer to purchase, a related letter of transmittal and related materials. The tender offer will only be made pursuant to the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials filed as part of the issuer tender offer statement on Schedule TO, in each case as may be amended or supplemented from time to time. Stockholders should read carefully the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials because they contain important information, including the various terms of, and conditions to, the tender offer.

Stockholders are able to obtain a free copy of the tender offer statement on Schedule TO, the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and related materials at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, free copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent for the tender offer, toll-free at (877) 871-1741.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the completion, timing and size of the tender offer. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Further, statements that include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "present," "preserve," "project," "pursue," "will," or "would," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning may identify forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include without limitation:

  • Playtika's ability to complete the tender offer, including Playtika's ability to satisfy the conditions to the tender offer and the number of Shares Playtika is able to purchase pursuant to the tender offer;

  • Playtika's ability to achieve the benefits contemplated by the tender offer;

  • Any adverse impact that the tender offer may have on Playtika and the trading market for Playtika's common stock;

  • Playtika's reliance on third-party platforms, such as the iOS App Store, Facebook, and Google Play Store, to distribute Playtika's games and collect revenues, and the risk that such platforms may adversely change their policies;

  • Playtika's reliance on a limited number of games to generate the majority of its revenue;

  • Playtika's reliance on a small percentage of total users to generate a majority of its revenue;

  • Playtika's free-to-play business model, and the value of virtual items sold in Playtika's games, is highly dependent on how Playtika manages the game revenues and pricing models;

  • Playtika's inability to complete acquisitions and integrate any acquired businesses successfully could limit its growth or disrupt its plans and operations;

  • Playtika may be unable to successfully develop new games;

  • Playtika's ability to compete in a highly competitive industry with low barriers to entry;

  • Playtika has significant indebtedness and is subject to the obligations and restrictive covenants under its debt instruments;

  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Playtika's business and the economy as a whole;

  • the impact of an economic recession or periods of increased inflation, and any reductions to household spending on the types of discretionary entertainment that Playtika offers;

  • Playtika's controlled company status;

  • changes in the financial situation or liquidity requirements of, or regulatory rules or requirements applicable to, Playtika's controlling stockholder group;

  • the number of Shares that the Giant/Alpha Group will tender;

  • legal or regulatory restrictions or proceedings could adversely impact Playtika's business and limit the growth of Playtika's operations;

  • risks related to Playtika's international operations and ownership, including Playtika's significant operations in Israel, Ukraine and Belarus and the fact that Playtika's controlling stockholder group includes a Chinese-owned company;

  • Playtika's reliance on key personnel;

  • security breaches or other disruptions could compromise Playtika's information or its players' information and expose Playtika to liability; and

  • Playtika's inability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary information could adversely impact Playtika's business.

Additional factors that may cause future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, to differ, potentially materially, from those discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties discussed in Playtika's filings with the SEC. Although Playtika believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Playtika cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, Playtika undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Playtika's expectations.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playtika-provides-update-on-shares-tendered-to-date-in-its-tender-offer-for-its-common-stock-301637394.html

SOURCE Playtika

Recommended Stories

  • Amylyx’s ALS Drug Is Approved by the FDA

    The medicine, called Relyvrio, gives patients with the degenerative disease a new treatment option, but some FDA staff questioned its effectiveness.

  • FDA approves controversial new drug designed to slow the progression of ALS

    The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a new drug to slow the progression of ALS, a fatal neurodegenerative disease for which there is no cure.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, Micron, Porsche

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today

    At 2:05 p.m. ET today, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 7.1%. The company is ready to update investors over the next several days, but that isn't likely the reason for the big drop today. Over the upcoming weekend, Tesla will provide its third-quarter delivery data, if it sticks to its typical timeframe for those numbers.

  • Why AMD Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, likely in response to new data on U.S. jobless claims. Investors are processing the latest employment data that showed a stronger-than-expected labor market. Instead, it appears that AMD shareholders were reacting to the latest jobless claims report.

  • Carmax stock plunges following earnings miss

    Shares of Carmax dipped sharply after the company missed second-quarter earnings expectations.

  • Micron stock dips after a first-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at Micron's stock following its first-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    Stocks plunged on Thursday as Wall Street continues to worry about a potential recession in the U.S., the expanding impact of a war in Europe, and tensions between China and the West. Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA), one of the companies most closely tied to international trade, fell more than the broader markets, down as much as 5% on Thursday morning. Boeing's core business is providing the airplanes that connect the globe, but it is getting harder to make the case there will be a lot of demand for those airplanes in the quarters to come.

  • Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

    The broader market was down sharply and that was certainly impacting Carvana stock. As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Carvana stock was down 18.5%. First, let's recognize that Carvana is a volatile stock to begin with.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 'Don't try to be a hero': The stock market will — eventually — roar back, history shows

    On the bright side of what has increasingly been a terrible year for stocks is that over time, history is filled with self-corrections and comebacks.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Powering Down Today

    While EV-minded investors were accelerating into shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) on Tuesday, they're shifting into reverse today. As of 12:02 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape are down 8.1%. In addition to the overall dour sentiment pervading the markets today, investors are choosing to unplug from QuantumScape's stock after learning of an analyst's recent outlook on the company and his price target on its shares.

  • Dow Jones Plunges After Key Economic Data; Apple Dives On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off Thursday after key economic data. Apple stock fell on a downgrade.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces hiring freeze and restructuring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith details a new report that Meta is planning to cut costs, freeze hiring, and restructure its teams.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $25.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day.

  • Why Nvidia, Snowflake, and Roku Stocks Slumped Thursday Morning

    While the U.S. has hit many of the benchmarks that signify an economic downturn, other metrics have defied the trend, leading many to debate whether the economy is actually in a recession. A key economic indicator released early Thursday seemed to tip the scales toward those arguing that it is in a recession. To be clear, there was very little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower.

  • Why ChargePoint and Other EV Stocks Plunged Today

    Markets are in "risk-off" mode again today with shares of companies in more speculative sectors like electric vehicles (EVs) taking some of the hardest hits. Shares of EV charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), for example, were down 5.2% as of 12:05 p.m. ET. The stocks of vehicle manufacturers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) and Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) were lower by 7.2% and 6.8%, respectively.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.