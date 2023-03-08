PLAZA RETAIL REIT ANNOUNCES BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $40 MILLION OF TRUST UNITS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

FREDERICTON, NB, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza" or the "REIT") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters co-led by RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets (the "Underwriters"), on a bought-deal basis, 8,548,000 trust units (the "Units") of Plaza issued from treasury at a price of $4.68 per Unit for gross proceeds to the REIT of approximately $40 million (the "Offering").

Plaza has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part up to 30 days after Closing, to purchase up to an additional 1,282,200 trust units to cover over-allotments, if any. Any Units issued under the Over-Allotment Option will be issued by Plaza from treasury.

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with existing liquidity, to fund the repayment of all of the REIT's Series E 5.10% convertible subordinated unsecured debentures (current outstanding balance of $47.25 million), which mature on March 31, 2023 (the "Series E Debentures").

Plaza will, within the next few days, file with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, a preliminary short form prospectus relating to the issuance of the Units. Closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about March 28, 2023.

Upon closing of the Offering (excluding the effect of the Over-Allotment Option) and the repayment of the Series E Debentures, Plaza's debt-to-gross assets ratio (including convertible debentures)(1) will decrease to approximately 53% from 55.8% at December 31, 2022.

"This de-levering of Plaza's balance sheet will provide us with added flexibility to continue our substantial development pipeline. As at December 31 2022, we currently have 24 projects that are under construction, development, or in planning, totalling approximately 1.3 million (approximately 675,000 at Plaza's interest) square feet, and which are anticipated to be completed at various points over the next three years", commented Michael Zakuta, President and CEO of Plaza.

The REIT makes monthly cash distribution payments to unitholders. The current indicated monthly cash distribution is $0.02333 per Unit. The first cash distribution to which purchasers of Units under this Offering are expected to participate will be for the month of March, expected to have a record date of March 31, 2023 and payment date of April 17, 2023.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2022 includes interests in 251 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

