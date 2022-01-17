PLAZA RETAIL REIT ANNOUNCES DATE OF YEAR-END 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

FREDERICTON, NB, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) invites you to participate in a live conference call with senior management discussing Plaza's year-end 2021 financial results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm EST (3:00 pm AST).

Plaza's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter and year-ended December 31, 2021 will be released prior to the call and will be made available on Plaza's website at www.plaza.ca in the Investor Relations section, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

Local Toronto: 1-416-764-8659

Local Halifax: 1-902-704-0254

Toll free, within North America: 1-888-664-6392

To ensure your participation, please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

If you cannot participate in the live mode, a replay will be available until March 4, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 1-416-764-8677 (local Toronto) or 1-888-390-0541 (toll free, within North America) and enter passcode 035111. The audio replay will also be available for download on Plaza's website for 90 days following the conference call.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2021 includes interests in 255 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

