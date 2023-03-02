U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

THE PLAZA SAN ANTONIO HOTEL & SPA NAMES GENERAL MANAGER AND DIRECTOR OF SALES AND MARKETING

White Lodging
·4 min read

- The team brings nearly 50 years of combined luxury experience to the new hotel -

Juan Flores

General Manager Named for The Plaza San Antonio Hotel &amp; Spa
General Manager Named for The Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa

Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa

Juan Flores Named General Manager
Juan Flores Named General Manager

San Antonio, Texas, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN ANTONIO, TX (March 2, 2023) - White Lodging is pleased to announce the General Manager and Director of Sales and Marketing for The Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, Autograph Collection. Juan Flores has filled the role of General Manager at the hotel and Libby Nations is the new Director of Sales and Marketing. The 253-room hotel, complete with its outdoor garden oasis and restored historic bungalows, is the first Autograph Collection hotel in San Antonio and set to open in the summer of 2023.

Juan brings more than 20 years of experience to his position as General Manager. He previously worked with the Valencia Hotel Group in various locations including, San Jose, Houston and San Antonio. Most recently, he held the position of General Manager at Valencia San Antonio. Under his leadership at his latest post, guest and employee satisfaction ratings were high and the hotel was ranked as the top hotel in San Antonio by Conde Nast Traveler two years in a row. Now he brings that expertise to Plaza San Antonio. As General Manager of the new hotel, Juan will oversee day-to-day operations, guest satisfaction and more.

Libby recently joined Plaza San Antonio with nearly 30 years of experience in the hotel industry. Over the course of her career she has headed up the sales and marketing departments for a number of hotels and resorts, including Barton Creek Resort & Spa, The St. Anthony Hotel, Sunriver Resort and more.

“We are excited to have Juan and Libby join our team at Plaza San Antonio,” said Joseph Pagone, Regional Vice President at White Lodging. “Their luxury service experience in nearby markets and leadership will be key in establishing the hotel’s reputation as a must-stay destination in San Antonio.”

The hotel is expected to start hiring more than 100 positions in the coming months, starting with leadership positions in culinary, housekeeping and the front desk. Anyone interested in jobs at Plaza San Antonio can learn more and express their interest at https://www.whitelodging.com/case-studies/autograph-hotel-san-antonio.

More information about the outdoor bar, restaurant and spa will be announced soon. For more information about Autograph Collection Hotels visit www.autograph-hotels.marriott.com.  Follow the hotel’s progress at www.plazasanantoniohotelandspa.com.

# # #

ABOUT AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION HOTELS:

Autograph Collection® Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 270 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 45 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via InstagramTwitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT WHITE LODGING:

White Lodging, established in 1985 by Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns and manages a portfolio of brands in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. With a focus on elevated and experiential service, White Lodging’s portfolio consists of approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 locally relevant, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging focuses on hiring and developing hospitalitarians that are committed to exceptional service and fostering meaningful connections. White Lodging is the second highest in the 2021 J.D. Power Guest Satisfaction Benchmark for third-party management companies, and has been near the top since the first benchmark was published. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Attachments

CONTACT: Avery Eustace White Lodging (830) 570-6481 avery@giantnoise.com


