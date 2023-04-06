Plazza AG (VTX:PLAN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Plazza AG (VTX:PLAN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Plazza's shares before the 11th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 13th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF7.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CHF7.00 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Plazza has a trailing yield of approximately 2.2% on its current stock price of CHF314. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Plazza can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Plazza paid out more than half (61%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (83%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's positive to see that Plazza's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Plazza, with earnings per share up 6.8% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Plazza has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last seven years, Plazza has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Plazza got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Plazza paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Plazza, you should know about the other risks facing this business. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Plazza that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

