PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 27, 2024

PLBY Group, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.13, expectations were $-0.15. PLBY Group, Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to PLBY Group's Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Hosting today's call are Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer; and Marc Crossman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. The company will be hosting a question-and-answer session today. [Operator Instructions]. While we wait for the queue to fill, I'd like to hand the call over to Ashley DeSimone of ICR.

Ashley DeSimone: Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to remind everyone that the information discussed today is qualified in its entirety by the Form 8-K filed today by PLBY Group, which may be accessed on the SEC's website and PLBY Group's website. Today's call is also being webcast, and a replay will be posted to the company's Investor Relations website. Please note that statements made during this call, including financial projections or other statements that are not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are made on the basis of PLBY Group's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements.

A beautiful woman applying makeup with grooming products from the company.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, which could cause the company's actual results to differ from its historical results and forecasts, including those risks set forth in the company's filings with the SEC and you should refer to and carefully consider those for more information. This cautionary statement applies to all forward-looking statements made during this call. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. During this call, the company may refer to non-GAAP financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in the earnings release, PLBY Group filed with its Form 8-K today.

Story continues

With that, I will hand the call back over to the operator to begin the Q&A session. Operator?

See also 13 Best Companies for Teaching English Online and Top 20 US States for AI Jobs.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.