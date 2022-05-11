U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

PLBY Group to Participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Playboy Enterprises, Inc.
LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced PLBY Group will participate in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group, will present on May 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM ET.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Needham sales representative.

Participants may access a live webcast of the presentation on the PLBY Group Investor Relations site at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors/events-and-presentations. A replay will be archived online for one year.

About PLBY Group, Inc.
PLBY Group, Inc. (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”) is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. Our flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, driving billions of dollars annually in global consumer spending with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. Our mission — to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon almost seven decades of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Contact:
Investors: investors@plbygroup.com
Media: press@plbygroup.com



