U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,132.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,727.50
    -27.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.10
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.39
    +0.44 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.20
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0307
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    -1.07 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1881
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3540
    +0.1770 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,203.13
    +378.62 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    374.06
    +9.50 (+2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

PLDT builds $75M PH link of Asia Direct Cable, boosts Intra-Asia Connectivity

·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines' largest fully integrated telco PLDT will continue to expand its international cable network as the initial phase of cable construction of the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) begins.

The construction of the 9,400-kilometer subsea cable will commence in the Philippines and target completion of all landing links is end of 2023. When completed, ADC will link seven international cable landing points across East and Southeast Asia from Batangas, Philippines to Tuas, Singapore; Chung Hom Kok, Hong Kong; Maruyama, Japan; Quy Nhon, Vietnam; Sri Racha, Thailand; and Shantou, Mainland China.

"Along with PLDT's existing international submarine cable systems, the Asia Direct Cable will boost and diversify the Philippines' connectivity within the Asian region," said PLDT President & CEO, Al S. Panlilio.

"ADC will strengthen not only PLDT's global network, but will also further advance the country's digitalization and growing digital economy," adds Panlilio.

ADC will feature a minimum of 200G DWDM system per wavelength design, which will significantly expand PLDT's network bandwidth going in and out of the country. Once fully equipped, this will provide PLDT an additional international network capacity of at least 36Tbps for faster delivery of hyperscale data across East and Southeast Asia.

"The Asia Direct Cable will strongly bolster PLDT's mission to make the Philippines the next hyperscaler destination in Asia-Pacific. This investment solidifies our commitment to enrich and synergize the country's Hyperscale Ecosystem of connected digital infrastructures, such as data centers, subsea cables, domestic fiber network, 5G, cloud, and IOT," said PLDT SVP & Head of Enterprise Business Group, Jojo G. Gendrano.

ADC and the recently energized Jupiter cable system will drive global data straight to and from VITRO Sta. Rosa and the rest of PLDT's data center facilities across the country, strengthening the Philippines' advantage as a strategic digital hub in the region.

ADC is a global consortium comprised of leading technology companies, including PLDT, China Telecom, China Unicom, National Telecom, Singtel, SoftBank Corp., Tata Communications and Viettel Group.

The upcoming ADC and Apricot cables systems will increase to 19 the number of international submarine cable systems of PLDT and once fully equipped will expand current international network capacity of 60 Tbps to over 130 Tbps. Together with the most expansive fiber optic cable infrastructure and the largest data center network across the archipelago, PLDT's network remains unparalleled in the Philippines.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pldt-builds-75m-ph-link-of-asia-direct-cable-boosts-intra-asia-connectivity-301685771.html

SOURCE PLDT Enterprise

Recommended Stories

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    The bear market has ravaged technology stocks over the past year, as investors have flown to safety to ride out the economic storm. As a result, the Nasdaq Composite has taken it on the chin, crumbling 30% over the past year.

  • Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

    There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting. If the WSJ report had been true, it would have been a pivot to the 2-million-barrel per day cut that OPEC+ had announced for November.

  • The electric vehicle battery bonanza is on — and Tennessee is a prime parking spot

    As automakers race to make electric vehicles and batteries, spurred by federal incentives in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Tennessee sits in a prime spot to compete for record-shattering investments.

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • Looming Oil-Supply Shock Launches Debate in OPEC

    The prospect of a European embargo and a price cap on Russian oil, along with rising winter demand, are weighing on the production group.

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • Costco Outlines a Large Triangle Formation: What Investors Should Know

    Costco Wholesale Corp. has been a great trading vehicle in the past 12 months -- at least for nimble traders. In the daily bar chart of COST, below, you can imagine a large triangle formation playing out from April -- lower highs from April to August and ideally November. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise from May but a high in August.

  • Volkswagen sees China sales on par with 2021 as lockdown impact lingers - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen expects sales in China to stagnate at about 3.3 million vehicles in 2022, its China chief told Handelsblatt on Tuesday, as it struggles to make up the impact of coronavirus lockdowns and chip shortages in the first half. The carmaker had previously forecast sales of 3.85 million vehicles this year, on par with 2020, but adjusted its expectations in the middle of the year, Ralf Brandstaetter told the German daily. Volkswagen said in July that monthly production volumes across the group had improved significantly towards the end of the second quarter - but a programme implemented to catch up on the first-half shortfall was not enough to compensate for the losses, Brandstaetter said on Tuesday.

  • China’s Baidu Sees Little Impact From U.S. Chip Controls

    A company executive says the search-engine giant’s AI and cloud businesses don’t rely heavily on chips restricted by the U.S.

  • Ford And Volkswagen Folded Argo AI After Failing To Reach Deal With Amazon

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) ditched its plan to invest in Argo AI, Bloomberg reports. Argo is a start-up backed by Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). Amazon initially planned to use Argo’s self-driving technology to automate some of the electric delivery vans it’s buying from Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN), setting up a test fleet in multiple U.S. cities. Also Read: Amazon Weighs Paring Back On Unprofitable Businesses Like Alexa; Introduces New Warehouse Robot To Cu

  • Oil prices climb on big drop in U.S. crude stocks, Russia supply uncertainty

    Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell more sharply than expected last week, highlighting supply tightness ahead of a looming European Union ban and G7 price cap on Russian oil. Brent crude futures gained 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $88.61 a barrel at 0101 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.30 a barrel. Uncertainty over how Russia will respond to plans by the Group of Seven (G7) nations to cap Russian oil prices further supported the market, analysts said.

  • Is It Time To Buy Exxon Stock As It Stays Within A Buy Zone As Oil Prices Drop?

    Exxon Mobil has gained since beating Q3 earnings and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy as oil prices drop?

  • Holiday shipping: ‘Automation allows you to take out the variables,’ UPS operations manager says

    UPS NY Operations Manager Leo Cummings speaks with Yahoo Finance about the holiday shipping season and the role of automation.&nbsp;

  • 20 Most Profitable Franchises in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 20 most profitable franchises in the world. You can skip this part and see the top 5 entries in this list by clicking 5 Most Profitable Franchises in the World. Franchises are all around us. From your early morning coffee to late-night fast food indulgences, most […]

  • Plains All American Loses a Fundamental Supporter

    Pipeline firm Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was cut to a neutral rating Monday by a major sell-side firm. Let's check the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PAA, below, we can see that prices have been moving higher in an upward sloping channel.

  • Lithium Giant Says Global Lithium Demand Will Increase by 40% This Year

    The lithium market has been on a serious bull run for the last year, and the world's second-largest lithium producer sees that momentum continuing into 2023.

  • Oil Refiner Valero Rock Solid With Impressive Growth Despite Crude Downturn

    Oil refiner Valero is in a buy zone after strong earnings. Despite downward pressure on oil in recent weeks, the oil stock has held near its buy point.

  • Apple Supplier TSMC Bags Tesla As New Client For EVF Chips

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) would be Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) supplier of choice for its next-generation Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer, Teslarati reported. The famous Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier will supply Tesla chips under 4-nm and 5-nm processes. Tesla could become one of TSMC's largest and most high-profile customers in 2023, marking Tesla's debut as TSMC's first customer in the large-scale EV manufacturing sector. Tesla's next-generation computer, wh

  • Airlines push for pilots to fly solo amid labor shortage

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that airlines are looking to push for solo piloting in an effort to lower costs.