PLDT, Smart win gold, silver Stevies on consumer safety, digital inclusion

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The initiatives of PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. on consumer safety and digital inclusion recently received recognition from the International Business Awards.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program, receiving entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Bagging a Gold Stevie® for Security/Safety is Project Tower, an information dissemination campaign on the safety of cell sites and the regulation of radiofrequency of the telecommunication industry. In particular, the judges cited PLDT and Smart's well-planned, well-executed and sufficiently explanatory video produced in the time of COVID-19 for the benefit of consumers.

Receiving back-to-back Silver Stevie® awards is PLDT and Smart's #FarmSmart initiative, recognized under the Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Corporate Responsibility category, for livelihood programs that help farmers and fisherfolk increase productivity, reach sure markets, and achieve food security through digital technologies. The International Business Awards cited #FarmSmart's success in leveling up capacity-building initiatives to empower farming communities. Early this year, #FarmSmart also received a Silver Stevie® from the Asia Pacific Stevies.

"We are truly honored for these citations from the International Business Awards.We are inspired and committed to pursue more initiatives that provide security, value and lasting impact to the consumers and communities that we serve," said PLDT and Smart FVP and Corporate Communications Head, Cathy Yap-Yang.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019. This year's competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' achievements in thought leadership.

"We're thrilled that we're able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we've ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pldt-smart-win-gold-silver-stevies-on-consumer-safety-digital-inclusion-301609742.html

SOURCE PLDT Inc.

