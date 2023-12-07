Pleasant Plains, Chatham homes sell for $950,000 to top November's most expensive list

A pair of homes sold for $950,000 in November, tying for the most expensive sold in Sangamon County for the month.

The residences at 5696 Taylor Homestead Road in Pleasant Plains and 2000 Fox Haven in Chatham joined homes at 2301 Tara Lane in Springfield, 10955 Salisbury Road in Pleasant Plains, and 1837 Outer Park Drive in Leland Grove as being tied for the third-most expensive homes sold, so far, in 2023.

Just one home in Gardner Township has sold for over $1 million this year, that coming in February.

Here's the list of the most expensive homes sold in November.

House at 5696 Taylor Homestead Road in Pleasant Plains Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

1: 5696 Taylor Homestead Road, Pleasant Plains

Price: $950,000

Date: Nov. 7

Size: 5,880 square feet

Description: Built on a 50-acre lot north of Richland Creek, this home offers beautiful views, particularly of sunsets, along with space for viewing wildlife and hunting on the lot. In addition, the property has a carriage house and a four-car garage.

House at 2000 Fox Haven in Chatham Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

1: 2000 Fox Haven, Chatham

Price: $950,000

Date: Nov. 15

Size: N/A

Description: This home in Ironbridge Estates is built on land that had been vacant when previously sold for $80,000 two years ago.

3. 3189 Spaulding Orchard Road, Springfield

Price: $890,000

Date: Nov. 3

Size: 6,490 square feet

Description: The most striking feature of this home nestled on a five-acre lot west of Illinois 4 may be the front entrance, which contains a well-manicured circle drive and a concrete fountain that illuminates at nightfall. Inside, the kitchen and bathrooms were recently refurbished, has a three-season room with a small dining area and a private deck with views of a pond just to the west of the property.

4. 100 Fox Mill Lane, Springfield

Price: $800,000

Date: Nov. 3

Size: 3,207 square feet

Description: Situated on the main body of Lake Springfield, this home has lakeside views, a well-stocked chef's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wine bar, and a saltwater heated pool complete with surround sound system.

5. 1037 Woodland Avenue, Springfield

Price: $651,000

Date: Nov. 15

Size: 3,725 square feet

Description: A stone's throw from Washington Park, this home has received major upgrades in recent years, from a new master bathroom on the second floor, a new office on the main floor, refinished hardwood flooring, and a complete renovation of the kitchen including a new GE refrigerator, cherry wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.

6. 710 Epping Court, Springfield

Price: $608,000

Date: Nov. 1

Size: 4,917 square feet

Description: This custom-built ranch is built for peaceful, quiet relaxation, with a creek running along the north end of the home and easy access to the Sangamon Valley Trail to the south.

7. 6575 West Iles Avenue, New Berlin

Price: $600,000

Date: Nov. 16

Size: N/A

Description: Located on a nine-acre lot, this home features a great deal of natural light, a large master bedroom, a large amount of storage space in the basement, and the property has room for a barn.

8. 1900 South Wiggins Avenue, Springfield

Price: $599,000

Date: Nov. 28

Size: 3,724 square feet

Description: Located next door to Leland Grove, this Tudor-style home combines classic charm with modern amenities such as a new kitchen, remodeled third floor, new carpets, and irrigation systems.

9. 5 Hillcrest Road, Leland Grove

Price: $575,000

Date: Nov. 15

Size: 4,869 square feet

Description: This home features multiple crystal chandeliers, a marble fireplace, separate Subzero refrigerators for regular food and drink and wine, a soaking tub facing another fireplace, a second kitchen in the basement, and a fully functional elevator.

10. 1209 Chimney Rock Court, Sherman

Price: $570,000

Date: Nov. 20

Size: 2,200 square feet

Description: This home was recently finished and is well within walking distance of The Rail Golf Course.

