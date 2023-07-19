Pleasant Plains home leads list of most expensive sales in June

Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
·3 min read
Home at 1837 Outer Park Drive Monday, July 17, 2023.
Home at 1837 Outer Park Drive Monday, July 17, 2023.

Homes in Pleasant Plains and Leland Grove sold for $950,000 in June, the highest-priced for the month and the third-highest home sales in Sangamon County for 2023.

A four-bedroom, five-bath home at 10955 Salisbury Road was sold on June 5, while the six-bedroom, five-bath home at 1837 Outer Park Drive left the market on June 30.

Here's a look at those two homes and eight other top sellers in the area for June:

T-1: 10955 Salisbury Road, Pleasant Plains

Price: $950,000

Date: June 5

Size: 4,855 square feet

Description: This 17 1/2 acre property is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining, along with room for peace and quiet with a large backyard, a walking path surrounding the the property and a secured entrance.

More: After dry spring, wet conditions to bring end to drought in Sangamon County

T-1: 1837 Outer Park Drive, Leland Grove

Price: $950,000

Date: June 30

Size: 5,864 square feet

Description: A luxury Leland Grove residence, this home has received a complete overhaul, with a large living room well-built for entertaining, a gourmet kitchen with all the bells and whistles, four guest bedrooms, a mother-in-law suite and a master bedroom with a completely renovated bathroom attached.

3. 3004 Crown Point, Springfield

Price: $774,950

Date: June 21

Size: 5,814 square feet

Description: Sitting on a one-acre property north of Koke Mill, this ranch home contains relaxing privacy with a pond view accentuating the wildlife that roams through the property and updated bathrooms, flooring, cabinets and roof, as well.

4. 10772 Gordon Drive, Chatham

Price: $750,000

Date: June 23

Size: 4,626 square feet

Description: This six-acre property contains plenty of space for people to roam around, alongside a five-bedroom, five-bath home south of Chatham.

5. 2025 Old Ironbridge Road, Chatham

Price: $719,900

Date: June 8

Size: 3,571 square feet

Description: This lake-area Moughan build contains plenty of luxury, with a state-of-the-art master bedroom, tall ceilings, a tile fireplace and "lavish" finishes.

T-6: 1800 Cherry Road, Leland Grove

Price: $675,000

Date: June 13

Size: 5,541 square feet

Description: Architecturally spectacular, this Leland Grove residence contains plenty of room for both relaxation and entertainment, with a kitchen and dining area perfectly designed for hosting guests, a peaceful window view in the great room and a master suite with access to a courtyard.

T-6: 97 Linden Lane, Springfield

Price: $675,000

Date: June 15

Size: 3,219 square feet

Description: Located right along the lake next to Lincoln Greens Golf Course, this home has been recently renovated to include a new master suite with a bigger walk-in closet and an oversized walk-in shower along with the usual spectacular views of Lake Springfield.

8. 33 Oak Lane, Springfield

Price: $670,000

Date: June 8

Size: 3,900 square feet

Description: Containing over 300 feet of shoreline views, this lakeside home contains plenty of warm color palettes, a family room with access to the deck, four well-sized bedrooms on the main floor and a master suite with a view of the water.

More: Sentencing set for woman who pleaded guilty to charge in connection to death of Hunter Drew

9. 5409 Old Savannah Trail, Springfield

Price: $650,000

Date: June 28

Size: 4,724 square feet

Description: Built in the Savannah Point subdivision north of Chatham, this home is perfect for entertaining family and friends with a state-of-the-art media room containing a 7.1 surround sound system, two kitchens with plenty of space for guests all enveloped in custom finishes built to impress.

10. 4308 Stonegate Drive, Springfield

Price: $580,000

Date: June 26

Size: 4,122 square feet

Description: This ranch home just north of Chatham contains a view of the neighborhood pond out back along with a kitchen and a main floor master bedroom with a walk-in closet.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: $950k home leads list of most expensive sales in June