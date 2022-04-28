Please don't YOLO your 401(k) into shitcoins

Hello and welcome back to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain the latest crypto news, drama, and trends, breaking it down block-by-block for the crypto-curious.

It's been an action-packed week, to say the least.

We kicked off today's episode with a spirited back-and-forth about Fidelity's plans to bring bitcoin to 401(k)s and regulators' fears about whether the move will open the floodgates for people to YOLO their retirement savings into a volatile asset class. Anita shared her hot take on why the news could actually be good for non-billionaires, which you can read more about on TechCrunch+.

In other news, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong threw some pointed shade at Apple for its crypto policies on the App Store earlier this week. His company's stock reached an all-time low a few days later, so ... interesting timing.

Obviously, we had to address the elephant in the room -- Elon Musk's $44 billion bid to buy Twitter. Lucas wrote about Twitter's place as a watering hole for the crypto community in a recent Chain Reaction newsletter, and on the pod, we discussed what a Musk-owned platform would mean for online interaction in web3. We also dove into what this news could mean for Bluesky, a group borne out of Twitter that's working on building a decentralized social network protocol.

Our Guest: Sequoia's Shaun Maguire

Shaun Maguire is an investor at Sequoia and, of course, a crypto Twitter personality. We chatted with him about Sequoia's recent crypto moves, the possibility of a multichain future, and whether we'll ever reach true decentralization at a mass scale or will end up stuck in "web 2.5" forever.

Chain Reaction podcast episodes will come out every Thursday at 6:30 a.m. PDT. Subscribe to us on Apple, Spotify or your alternative podcast platform of choice to keep up with us every week.