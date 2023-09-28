Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy High-Tech Metals Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX:HTM), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At High-Tech Metals

The insider Patric Glovac made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$478k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.20 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.18 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While High-Tech Metals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around AU$0.14. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does High-Tech Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 24% of High-Tech Metals shares, worth about AU$1.5m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About High-Tech Metals Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded High-Tech Metals shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in High-Tech Metals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (4 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in High-Tech Metals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

