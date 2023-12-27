Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Zeus Resources Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Zeus Resources Limited's (ASX:ZEU) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Zeus Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Niu Chunyan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$116k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.033 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of AU$0.009. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Niu Chunyan. Notably Niu Chunyan was also the biggest buyer, having purchased AU$161k worth of shares.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$161k for 7.63m shares. But they sold 3.52m shares for AU$116k. In total, Zeus Resources insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around AU$0.021. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:ZEU Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2023

Does Zeus Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 33% of Zeus Resources shares, worth about AU$1.4m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Zeus Resources Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Zeus Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Zeus Resources (4 are significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

