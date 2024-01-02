Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy GBM Resources Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of GBM Resources Limited (ASX:GBZ), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GBM Resources

In fact, the recent purchase by Michael Piperoglou was the biggest purchase of GBM Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.009. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While GBM Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about AU$0.01 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:GBZ Insider Trading Volume January 2nd 2024

GBM Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at GBM Resources. We can see that insider Michael Piperoglou paid AU$500k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does GBM Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 25% of GBM Resources shares, worth about AU$1.4m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The GBM Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of GBM Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing GBM Resources. At Simply Wall St, we've found that GBM Resources has 4 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

