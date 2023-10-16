Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Hostmore Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Hostmore plc's (LON:MORE) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hostmore

The Senior Independent Non-Executive Director David Lis made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£75k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.18 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.17 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Hostmore insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about UK£0.16 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Hostmore Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Hostmore insider buying shares in the last three months. CEO & Director Julie McEwan purchased UK£15k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Hostmore Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 11% of Hostmore shares, worth about UK£2.4m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hostmore Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Hostmore stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Hostmore and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

