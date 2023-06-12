Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Senior Stock \

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Senior plc (LON:SNR), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Senior

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman Ian King for UK£233k worth of shares, at about UK£1.17 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£1.69. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 244.78k shares for UK£295k. But insiders sold 48.82k shares worth UK£82k. In total, Senior insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Senior Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Senior. Independent Non-Executive Director Rajiv Sharma purchased UK£25k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership Of Senior

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.6% of Senior shares, worth about UK£4.0m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Senior Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Senior stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Senior. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Senior.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

