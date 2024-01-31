Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Conygar Investment Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Conygar Investment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Robert Thomas Ware for UK£74k worth of shares, at about UK£0.86 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.90. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices. We note that Robert Thomas Ware was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 161.40k shares worth UK£139k. But they sold 86.40k shares for UK£74k. In total, Conygar Investment insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Conygar Investment Insiders Bought Stock Recently

At Conygar Investment,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. Insiders spent UK£139k on shares. But CEO & Executive Director Robert Thomas Ware sold shares worth UK£74k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Does Conygar Investment Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 20% of Conygar Investment shares, worth about UK£11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Conygar Investment Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Conygar Investment insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Conygar Investment you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

