Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Mobico Group Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Mobico Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mobico Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group General Counsel & Company Secretary Simon Callander for UK£49k worth of shares, at about UK£0.76 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.63. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Mobico Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about UK£1.00. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Mobico Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Mobico Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Mobico Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Group General Counsel & Company Secretary Simon Callander paid UK£49k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Story continues

Does Mobico Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Mobico Group, though insiders do hold about UK£359k worth of shares. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Do The Mobico Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Mobico Group stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Mobico Group (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

Of course Mobico Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.